Anxious British Afghans raise doubts about British resettlement plans





When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month, Nazmuddin Sakeb began to rescue his family. Sakeb, 38, an Afghan-born British citizen living in Harrow, northwest London, looked anxious as he talked about the safety of his brother and two sisters.

But despite the UK government’s promise to bring up to 20,000 Afghans to the UK through a resettlement program on 18 August, Saqeb said he had so far found no way to help his brothers and sisters escape. His anger was widely shared in the office of the community group, the Central Asian Association of Afghanistan (ACAA) in Feltham, West London.

The government’s resettlement plan is now the focus of attention as the remaining British troops and diplomats returned to Britain on Sunday morning, ending an operation to evacuate 15,000 British and vulnerable Afghan citizens from Kabul over the past two weeks. 8,000 Afghan citizens.

Under Secretary of the Interior Victoria Atkins was responsible for a program called “Operation Warm Welcome,” which allows arriving people to receive housing, medical and educational assistance.

The initiative will create a central portal through which people, organizations and businesses can support and donate items such as clothing and toys. Free English courses are also available.

The Afghan resettlement program will eventually accommodate up to 20,000 and 5,000 people in its first year, which Interior Minister Priti Patel said is the maximum the UK can accommodate at one time. This program is separate from and in addition to the Afghan Immigration and Assistance Policy (Arap), which provides preferential relocation to Afghans who have worked for British government agencies considered to be at grave risk from the Taliban.

But Saqeb’s remarks given to the Financial Times during a visit to the ACAA last week reflect widespread skepticism among Afghan community groups, immigration activists and lawyers about the adequacy of Britain’s migration efforts.

People at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association office in London © Anna Gordon/FT

Afghans living in the UK say the number of resettlement plans falls far short of the potential needs of close relatives in the British Afghan community of at least 100,000 people.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is not helping at all right now,” Saqeb said. “The lawyers said they couldn’t help because they didn’t know what to do.”

Chetal Patel, an immigration lawyer at city law firm Bates Wells, advises the Afghan group and said the details revealed so far are “not fit for purpose.”

“We need to broaden our scope within our resettlement plan,” she said.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel (second from left) speaks with Afghan refugees who arrived in an evacuation plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on August 26 © Dominic Lipinski/PA

The plan’s insufficient scale and scope could encourage Afghans to use covert methods such as crossing small boats to reach Britain, warned British Afghan Commission Chairman Mohammad Hotak.

Strict provisions in the Nationality and Borders Act currently passing through Congress will not deter the most desperate people, Hotak said. This bill would make entering the UK without permission to apply for asylum protection a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in prison.

“The situation is at the peak of despair and despair,” Ho Tak said. “I don’t think a bill like this will stop them.”

Ministers said the new resettlement plan would be based on a similar program to relocate 20,000 refugees to Britain from the Syrian war. Some additional details have not yet been provided.

“The UK has a proud history of protecting people from life-threatening conditions and will welcome thousands of Afghan people in need through the new Afghan resettlement plan,” the UK Interior Ministry said.

But Mariam Baraky, an immigration adviser at Paiwand, an Afghan community association based in Edgware, northwest London, said the plan is currently “just an idea”.

“There is nothing structured,” she said. “There is no policy. No information.”

Of particular concern are the eligibility criteria for British citizens born in Afghanistan to bring relatives from Afghanistan.

At the ACAA, Ares Ahmadzai, a native of Hayes, said last week he had spent hours unable to call the Ministry of Home Affairs helpline for his Afghan citizen wife and children who remain in Kabul.

His family was ineligible for a British government evacuation flight from Kabul. I have applied for a visa to the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Pakistan, but I have not been told whether the visa has been granted.

“I’m just trying to get help,” he said of the reason for visiting the ACAA.

Ares Ahmadzai says his family in Afghanistan is ineligible for a British government evacuation flight from Kabul. © Anna Gordon/FT

Patel of Bates Wells said she had seen emails that home office case handlers only considered immediate dependents of British citizens, not parents, siblings and other relatives, for resettlement. Immigration lawyers point out that this is at odds with the importance of large families for many Afghans.

The UK currently has no plans to expand protections to those most at risk from the Taliban, said Shabnam Nasimi of the ACAA Secretariat.

Nasimi has expressed particular concern for creative artists, although some officials have called for clearer rules on what protection the resettlement program will provide to Afghanistan’s Sikh and Shiite Muslim Hazara minorities.

“Musicians and artists have already been targeted by the Taliban and said, ‘We’re looking for you.’

Shabnam Nasimi said the UK currently has no plans to expand protections to those most at risk from the Taliban, including artists. © Anna Gordon/FT

A woman on standby at ACAA said her father and brothers and sisters were concerned. She explained that her father, a former adviser to the Afghan government, felt unable to leave his home in Kabul after the Taliban took over, and that her brothers and sisters had locked themselves in the Taliban’s room and hid. House.

She feared that it would be too late for any help without prompt action.

“I am hopeful [a rescue] They can’t be locked up in the house forever, so they need to get up as soon as possible,” she said. “I’m scared.”

But the “imminent danger” these people face, according to Nasimi, contrasts with the expected rate of resettlement.

“What is the point of the plan if in a few months there are no living people who deserve to be on that priority list?” She said. “You don’t seem to understand the political and military realities.”

