US, other countries say they will keep Taliban on promises to let people leave Afghanistan after August 31





“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside of Afghanistan. We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to safely and orderly reach points of departure and travel outside the country. country, “the statement said in part.

“We will continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans, and we expect and clearly commit Taliban to visit our respective countries. We note the Taliban’s public statements confirming this understanding,” he continued.

The statement comes as the international community worries about what will happen to those still in Afghanistan after the United States and other countries withdraw their forces from the Taliban-controlled country. passage “of the Americans and the Afghans who aided the American government after the deadline of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“August 31 is not a cliff. After August 31, we believe that we have substantial leverage in forcing the Taliban to live up to their commitments to allow safe passage for US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghan allies who have travel documents to come to the United States, “Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on” State of the Union. “” We will use that leverage to the maximum and we will work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the Taliban do not fail in these commitments. “

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he intends, alongside the UK, to submit a resolution to an emergency session of the UN Security Council that will focus on creating a “safe zone” in Kabul for Afghans leaving the country.

“Our draft resolution aims to define, under UN protection, a safe zone in Kabul that would allow humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, adding that he intended to “maintain pressure on the Taliban “. . The UNSC session is scheduled to meet on Monday.

