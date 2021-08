Britain’s oldest surviving heart transplant patient says NHS is world’s best | heart disease

Britain’s oldest living heart transplant patient paid tribute to the NHS by celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday.

Ted Warner underwent surgery at Cambridge’s Royal Popworth Hospital in 1990 when he learned that he had only three weeks to live from heart disease.

Surprisingly, 31 years later, he was the oldest surviving person in England to receive a heart transplant.

Grandpa from near Leicester said getting the surgery was like being born again and paying tribute to the NHS.

At that time, heart transplantation was still relatively new, something you read in the newspaper or see in the news, he told PA Media.

It was quite surprising, and my breathing was much clearer. I felt really bad about what it would have been like if I had gotten a little better, but to be honest, I felt like I was being born again, I think it was the second time I was 16.

Ted Warner after a heart transplant in 1990. Photo: PA Media

He added. I am so grateful for the care I have received. The NHS is truly the best in the world.

With a record of 37 years, Warner is now the oldest survivor of surgery in the UK, while others who have had heart transplants have survived longer.

The hospital that performed the UK’s first heart transplant in 1979 confirmed the record with the NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) overseeing national data.

Warner, a retired businessman, said he would always be grateful to the family of the person who donated his heart to him.

Words can’t describe how kind, generous and unselfish he and his family are in donating his heart to someone he doesn’t know, he said.

His hobbies are golf and clay pigeon shooting. Warner, who turned 90 in June, finally got the chance to celebrate milestones with his family on Sunday.

The surgery has allowed him to spend more time with his two sons, Neil and Adam, and now has three grandchildren.

Ted Warner (left) meets Francis Wells, a consultant surgeon who performed his first heart transplant in 1990 after surgery. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

His sons say that their father is a wonderful person and that “I was very fortunate to have him by my side for so many years after the transplant. I grew up with my grandchildren.

Warner, whose wife Annette died in 2019, still visits Royal Papworth Hospital twice a year for post-transplant checkups.

Dr Jayan Parameshwar, who has been working in the hospital transplant department since 1991 and attending a birthday celebration, said: Ted is the perfect advertisement for what a heart transplant can achieve.

He is making full use of the remaining 31 years so far and is still busy at the age of 90.

Francis Wells, the surgeon responsible for the operation, also attended the celebration, the first time the two had met since 1990.

According to the NHSBT, there are 77 recorded cases of heart transplant patients surviving more than 30 years.

