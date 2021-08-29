Reviews | Stop the dire judgment. The credibility of the United States will resist Afghanistan.





This essay has been updated to reflect recent events.

The cascade of crises in Afghanistan has left many Americans wondering if our credibility on the world stage has suffered a fatal blow. Never since the fall of Saigon and the ignominious evacuation of the last Americans in 1975 has the United States been so vulnerable to fundamental questions about the reliability of the Americas – whether its friends and allies will once again be able to count on commitments. Americans.

Before drawing any definitive conclusions, however, a little perspective is in order.

Vietnam, so often cited in recent days, has undoubtedly been a debacle. But it did not mark the end of American leadership on the world stage, nor did it lead others to believe that they could not depend on the United States. And since then, there have been many other high-level geopolitical challenges and decisions (or the lack thereof) that have cast doubt on America’s credibility. They did not, however, lead to a decline in American influence.

Under the Carter administration, the hostage crisis in Iran marked by the failure of a rescue mission lasted for more than a year as the rest of the world witnessed American helplessness. After the loss of 241 Marines in the bombing of Beirut barracks in 1983, President Ronald Reagan pledged to make the culprits pay. Within months, however, Mr. Reagan withdrew all his forces from Lebanon. The United States never responded for the bombing.

Under the Clinton administration, terrorists bombed the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 American airmen. Despite harsh discussions and access to information involving Iran, the United States also did not retaliate at the time.

President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq is a story in itself. The invasion lacked a legitimate justification: there have never been weapons of mass destruction. The United States also failed to sufficiently fill the leadership vacuum following the impeachment of Saddam Hussein, contributing to a sectarian conflict and the subsequent creation of ISIS. President Barack Obama drew a red line on the use of chemical weapons in Syria and did not react militarily when chemical weapons were in fact used against Syrian civilians.

And with President Donald Trump, the examples are almost too numerous to cite. A choice two includes frequent threats to withdraw from NATO and an impulsive decision to withdraw from Syria (which was partially overturned by his advisers).

Each of these examples damaged American credibility around the world, but not necessarily to the same extent. But countries have continued to ask for and offer their support.

Despite the disorderly exit from Kabul and the devastating bombing of Kabul airport, Afghanistan will be no different. Partners and allies will publicly describe US decisions for some time as they continue to rely on the US economy and military. The reality will remain: America is the most powerful country in the world, and its allies will need its help to tackle direct threats and a growing array of new threats to national security, including cyber warfare and climate change.

This does not mean that the United States can ignore the costs of its mistakes in Afghanistan. But it shows America can recover.

President Biden said: America is back. In the future, it will be important to show that the United States does not shirk its responsibilities, that it will not tolerate challenges. Instead, America must reaffirm its commitments.

To begin with, the administration must begin by completing the evacuation of Afghanistan. It is important to succeed not only in evacuating all Americans, but also in evacuating the Afghans who worked with us and who are now in danger. We are morally obligated to them.

For now, President Biden plans to meet the August 31 withdrawal deadline, saying every day of operations in Afghanistan poses additional risk to our troops. The death of US Marines on Thursday proves he is right.

Still, the administration should consider extending the August 31 deadline, despite the very real risks of staying longer. The duty of the Americas is to oversee a safe withdrawal. An artificial deadline should not take precedence over this or precipitate us into errors. The United States has the means to put pressure on the Taliban to agree to a limited extension and to allow and protect the continuation of evacuations even after the departure of American forces. The United States can continue to politically isolate the Taliban and freeze the billions of dollars in Afghan assets that the Taliban want and need. Mr. Biden can clarify that the United States is going to be okay but it needs more time. It is in the interests of the Taliban to facilitate the exit of the United States.

Second, the administration must discuss a long-term plan for the greater Middle East with European allies and other regional players. Now is not the time to move forces out of the area, including those in Iraq and Syria. The United States cannot allow ISIS or other armed organizations to regroup. Instead, the United States needs to be clear about America’s goals in the Middle East, what America will be prepared to do to fulfill them, and the roles it needs its allies to play.

Third, the administration must respond to enemy attacks or challenges to international standards with force and conviction. Its message to the world must be clear: American forces and their allies cannot be attacked with impunity. Mr Bidens’ unmanned airstrike against an ISIS-K planner on Friday to avenge the airport bombing was a good first step. More action against those who attack or threaten the United States and its partners will be needed to get the point across.

It is easy to despair that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has done away with American credibility forever. The United States has undoubtedly paid and will likely continue to pay a high price in Afghanistan.

But he can recover, as before.

Dennis Ross is an advisor at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He has held numerous leadership positions in national security in the Reagan, George HW Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations.

The Times is committed to publishing a variety of letters to the editor. We would love to hear what you think of this article or any of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected]

Follow the Opinion section of the New York Times on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/29/opinion/afghanistan-withdrawal-history.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos