Afghanistan: British Soldier’s Widow Calls for Answer on British Intervention in War | UK News





The widow of a soldier who lost her life in Afghanistan said she still had questions about British intervention in Afghanistan.

Wendy Rayner’s husband, Peter Rayner, was killed by an improvised explosive device in 2010.

Raynor saw a video message on Twitter where he addressed the dead and their loved ones directly and praised the troops for carrying out Britain’s recent evacuation operation.

British troops withdraw from Afghanistan

“We shouldn’t have gotten to this stage in the first place,” she said.

“I can say this now, but I have already created a breeding ground for fear.

“The trauma of PTSD that’s been inflicted on PTSD, which has been in the military, service, injury and death for an entire 20 years is affecting not only the family of the deceased, but many more.”

Raynor said the government’s top priority right now is to help resettle evacuees, but the bereaved families must first know why British troops were sent to Afghanistan.

“If he (Boris Johnson) wants to give us an answer, can you tell us where the real evidence that they had a right to go in the first place was? Al Qaeda was entirely responsible for a lot of things.” did they say that?

“I believe that my husband’s death was not in vain, but I think this should be a lesson to our government that this will never happen again.

“They did Iraq, then Afghanistan, both times with little results. It’s back to the way it was before we went in.”

Escape from ‘humiliation’ in Afghanistan

Former British paratrooper Michael Chadwick was too young to be deployed to Afghanistan as he was 17 when he enlisted in the army.

He stayed home and performed extradition and funerals, which was difficult for the young recruits.

“It was a very difficult time in my life, probably six months more than when I last deployed it. It was hard,” he said.

In 2010 Mr Chadwick was dispatched. He will spend 7 months in Afghanistan.

“More than anything else, I wanted to be there. “We had a sense of purpose. Some experiences were terrifying, some were unbelievable. We sent our kids to school and saw the town thriving.”

Image: Former British Paratrooper Michael Chadwick

Mr Chadwick, now a fitness coach, says Britain’s military intervention should be remembered for compassion and bravery.

“I’m from the paratroopers. We’re known for aggression and what we can do in combat, but over the past few weeks, reversal, bravery, compassion, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“I think they can put their heads up and be very proud of what they have done in front of the eyes of the world in the face of extremely difficult circumstances over the last few weeks that we’ve been particularly focused on.” I did it, I can’t believe it.”

