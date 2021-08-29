US airstrike hits suicide bomber, as officials warn of “extremely dangerous moment” in Afghanistan





Large secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated that it contained a substantial amount of explosives, Urban added. The army is evaluating the possibility of civilian casualties.

There were few initial details about the episode, as well as a rocket that hit an area just northwest of the airport, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared separate, although information on the two has remained scarce.

The airport has been the scene of much of the chaos that has engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took power two weeks ago. After the suicide bombing attack by Islamic State affiliates that killed more than 180 people, including 13 American soldiers, the Taliban reinforced their security around the airfield.

Thursday’s attack, which injured 18 other U.S. soldiers, marked the deadliest U.S. event in nearly a decade.

Biden, who immediately vowed to retaliate, traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to meet privately with the families of those killed, becoming the fourth president to witness the return of the remains of those killed on the ground American from Afghanistan.

First Lady Jill Biden and a host of senior military and administrative officials including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the President as the dignified transfer of the remains, a military ritual for people killed in action abroad.

The 13 servicemen we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others, Biden said in a statement on Saturday. Their bravery and selflessness have brought more than 117,000 people at risk to safety so far.

National security officials have warned of the extremely dangerous time in Afghanistan ahead of the military withdrawal, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Blinken speaking in interviews on Sunday about the dangers of states’ current evacuation efforts -United.

We are doing everything in our power to prevent and disrupt the flow of threats we see and stop any type of attack that would endanger the lives of US servicemen or civilians attempting to enter the airport, a Sullivan told Jake Tapper on CNN State of the Union.

But all we can do is mitigate, and we are in a time of grave danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence, he added.

Sullivan noted that Biden is counting on his entire national security team during this next critical time when we face acute threats as we speak minute by minute, hour by hour.

On Saturday, Biden warned another attack was likely and vowed that the United States would continue to prosecute anyone involved in the attacks.

Blinken voiced similar concerns on Sunday, noting that the withdrawal efforts had been an extraordinarily dangerous mission from the start.

This is the most dangerous time of an already extremely dangerous mission in recent days, Blinken said in an interview with ABCs This Week. And so, we will do everything we can to keep people safe, but the risk is very high.

The United States is firmly on its Tuesday deadline. The administration notes that around 300 US citizens still remain in Afghanistan and have said they want to leave and the US is working hard to get out of the country. Britain ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

US military cargo planes continued to fly to the airport on Sunday, ahead of the deadline. However, Afghans who remain in the country are worried about the Taliban’s return to their former oppressive regime, which has been fueled by the recent gunshot death of a folk singer in the country by insurgents.

Amid mounting violence, Republican lawmakers criticized the Bidens decision and the withdrawal deadline.

Speaking on Fox New Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the administration lost sight of why the United States went to Afghanistan in the first place.

We went there to prevent the Taliban from having a regime that would allow terrorists to reconstitute themselves and strike us here at home. It was a total success, McConnell told Chris Wallace. With the continued deployment of 2,500 people, we were actually keeping a lid, preventing terrorists from reconstituting themselves and having a slight footprint in the country. The policy was working.

McConnell went on to call the decision to pull the United States out of Afghanistan as one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history.

He was not the only Republican to denounce the withdrawal efforts. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told CNN on Sunday: If you focus on what we need to do now, recognize that we are in the current position because of the terrible decisions made by two administrations. He cited then-President Donald Trump’s negotiations directly with the Taliban, as well as Bidens’ decision to shut down Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

You cannot, as a party, end a war. It takes two parties to end a war, Romney said. The Taliban and violent radical jihadists around the world have not stopped fighting. They will continue to fight us. The war is not over.

Likewise, Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Criticized the Biden administration for depending on what he called happy words instead of harsh reality as the basis of Afghan politics.

Joe Biden put our forces at risk by having no plan to evacuate, Sasse told ABCs This Week. We are absolutely in danger, and we are in danger because the president has been incredibly weak.

Former national security adviser HR McMaster, who served under Trump, said we all share responsibility for the war in Afghanistan.

And of course, the sad thing is that this war ended in self-defeat, he told host Chuck Todd on NBC Meet the Press. I mean, we had a sustainable effort in place many years ago, that if we had supported it, we could have prevented what is happening now. But instead, what we did, Chuck, was actually surrendered to a jihadist organization and assumed there wouldn’t be any consequences for it. And saw the consequences today.

The Taliban have promised amnesty for all Afghans, even those who have worked with the United States and its allies, and say they want to restore peace and security after decades of war. But many Afghans are suspicious of the group, and there have been reports of summary executions and other human rights violations in areas under Taliban control.

The shooting of a folk singer in a tense area north of Kabul could only contribute to such fears. The Fawad Andarabis family said the Taliban shot him for no reason just days after they searched his home and drank tea with him.

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, also denounced the murder.

There is growing evidence that the Taliban of 2021 is the same as the intolerant, violent and repressive Taliban of 2001, she wrote on Twitter. 20 years later. Nothing has changed on that side.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

