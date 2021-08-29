Macron, France, UK, Kabul Safe Zone Proposal to UN | Taliban News





French President Emmanuel Macron said France, Germany and the UK are working on a UN proposal that aims to establish a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.

President Macron said France has begun discussions with the Taliban on how to proceed with a further withdrawal.

In a TV interview aired by Francis TF1 on Sunday, Macron added that Qatar is also helping with negotiations.

What we’re proposing and the plan we’re going to bring to the UN Security Council along with Britain and Germany is a solution we’ve used previously in other operations, which involves creating a zone where people can get to the airport.

Asked if he was optimistic that the Taliban could accept this, Macron said it was too early to reach any conclusions, but it was worth pursuing.

“This can mobilize the entire international community and puts pressure on the Taliban as well,” Macron said.

Macron added that discussions with the Taliban do not necessarily mean that France will officially recognize Taliban rule.

There is an evacuation operation in Afghanistan. The Taliban are the ones who have the control we need to have these discussions from a pragmatic point of view. Macron said this does not mean it will be recognized.

When President Macron visited Mosul, Iraq, he said he hoped the resolution would be welcomed in other countries.

Macron told reporters that he didn’t know who could oppose making humanitarian work safe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening a meeting on Afghanistan with UN special envoys from Britain, France, the US, China and Russia, permanent members of the UN Security Council, and vetoing UN representatives.

President Macron said on Saturday that France was in preliminary discussions with the Taliban about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the possibility of an evacuation of more people.

U.S. troops guarding Kabul airport are expected to withdraw by the deadline set by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

France is one of the countries that has ended its withdrawal from Kabul Airport, including diplomatic staff currently in France.

Taliban’s Guarantee

Meanwhile, the Taliban has promised to continue allowing safe and orderly departures of foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel documents to 100 countries after the US withdrawal ends on Tuesday, the countries said in a statement on Sunday. .

100 countries include the US, UK, France and Germany.

The statement said in a statement that it had received assurances from the Taliban that all foreigners and Afghan citizens who received travel permits in our country could travel safely and orderly to their point of departure.

We are committed to ensuring that our citizens, citizens, residents, employees, Afghans and those at risk who have worked with us continue to travel freely to destinations outside of Afghanistan, he added. This statement was also signed by the European Union (EU). NATO.

The group said it will continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans, adding that the Taliban have clear expectations and promises that they can travel to their respective countries.

China and Russia are not included as signatories to this document.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Americans who chose to stay early on Sunday would not be locked up in Afghanistan.

Sullivan did not elaborate on the Fox News network, adding that the US had a mechanism to let them go if they choose to leave in the future.

He said the Taliban made a promise to us.

