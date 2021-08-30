Biden pays tribute to US troops killed in Afghanistan – troyrecord





By AAMER MADHANI

DOVER AIR BASE, Delaware (AP) – In a hushed reverence, President Joe Biden testified with grieving families on Sunday under gray skies as, one by one, the remains of 13 US soldiers killed in the suicide bombing from Kabul were solemnly abducted from a military plane that brought them home.

The only sounds that could be heard during the dismal ritual of the “dignified transfer” were the silent orders of the honor guards in riot gear carrying the suitcases draped in flags, the hum of the C-17 aircraft which had carried the deaths and the periodic sob of the afflicted.

Biden and his wife, Jill, privately met with family members of those killed in the suicide bombing near Kabul airport before the president became the fourth commander-in-chief during two decades of war in Stand at attention at Dover Air Base as the remains of the Afghan dead have returned home.

The dead were between 20 and 31 years old and came from California, Massachusetts, and intermediate states. Five were only 20 years old – born shortly before the September 11, 2001 attacks, which prompted the United States to invade Afghanistan in order to overthrow al-Qaida and dismantle their Taliban hosts who ruled the country.

They include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming who had been expecting his first child for three weeks and a 22-year-old Marine who, during his last FaceTime conversation with his mother, assured him he would stay safe because “my guy got me.

When they died, the 13 young servicemen were on the ground for the American coda in its longest war, helping in a chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who aided the American war effort and are now fleeing the Taliban after their return to the United States. to be able to.

“The 13 servicemen we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Their bravery and selflessness have brought more than 117,000 people at risk to safety so far. “

Biden held his hand over his heart and appeared to close his eyes in prayer as each transfer case was removed from the military plane and placed in a standby vehicle.

Family members of the missing often travel to Dover to witness the return of the remains of their loved ones to American soil. Thursday’s attack claimed so many lives that military officials said the Dover Fisher House, which the Defense Department provides to families of the dead, was not large enough to accommodate all grieving families, so that some relatives have remained outside the base.

Biden was joined by several senior officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Eleven of the families of the deceased servicemen have chosen to allow their transfers to be open to media coverage. Two more took place out of sight, but Biden was also present for those.

Biden’s last three predecessors as presidents have all seen such dignified transfers. It was Biden’s first time in the ritual as president, but he’s been here before.

Later Sunday, during a briefing on Hurricane Ida at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, the president opened his remarks by telling workers he had just arrived from Dover. “We met the families of 13 fallen heroes in Afghanistan who lost their lives in the service of our country and as we pray for the best in Louisiana let us keep them in our prayers as well.”

Biden witnessed a dignified transfer of two US soldiers killed in a suicide bombing at Bagram Airfield during the final months of his vice presidency in 2016. In 2008, while serving as a senator and at the behest of the grieving family, he witnessed that of a soldier killed in a car bomb in Iraq. Biden told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he had to get permission from the Pentagon to attend the transfer.

The 13 soldiers who died in Kabul were the first US servicemen killed in Afghanistan since February 2020. It was at this point that the Trump administration struck a deal with the Taliban that called on the militant group to end attacks on them. Americans in return for a US pledge to withdraw all US troops and subcontractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.

Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a naval sailor and the other an army soldier.

Associated Press editors Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns, and Matt Sedensky contributed to this report.

