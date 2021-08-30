Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Tonight Fight in England, Ring Walk, Undercards, Predictions, Rules, Wallets & Odds





Controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul stunned former Bellator, welterweight champion and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren his former opponent in the MMA world hailed in the MMA world in just two minutes of round one. . Their brief contest on a frankly bizarre night in Atlanta last April.

With that decisive victory, Problem Child improved her boxing record to 3-0 following similar destructions by former NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow YouTube person AnEsonGib.

While he hasn’t faced a professional boxer yet amidst a lot of common brawls like Tommy Fury, Paul has definitely taken a step against Woodley.

Chosen One is a former UFC welterweight champion who defended his title four times between 2016-19, beating Robbie Lawler, Stephen Wonderboy Thompson, Damian Maia and Darren Thiel.

However, Woodley, now 39, was later deposed by dominant Kamaru Usman, and lost all of his next three UFC fights against Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vincent Luce.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Date, Start Time, Venue and Ring Walk

Paul v Woodley will be played tonight (Sunday, August 29, 2021) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, home of the NBA Cavaliers.

Cleveland is home to the Falls and can accommodate up to 20,000 fans.

It will be another late-night affair for British Fight fans whose main cards don’t start until around 1:00 AM BST on Monday morning.

The main event itself is not expected to start before 3:30/4:00 AM.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Full Fight Card/Undercard

The card also includes the US debut of Paul Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, and the US debut of British heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who is making a comeback after losing to domestic rival Joe Joyce in London last year.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs Jamiles Mercado

Montana Love vs Ivan Baranchik

Charles Cornwell vs Juan Carlos Rubio

Daniel Dubois vs Giuseppe Angelo Cusumano

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

TV Channels: In the UK, Paul vs Woodley will be broadcast live at the BT Sport Box Office at a cost of 16.95.

Live Stream: Fans who have purchased the match can also watch it online via the BT Sports box office app.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Rule

Tonight’s main event will be round 8 fighters fighting at Cruiserweight who will follow normal boxing rules as fully approved.

This contrasts with Jake Pauls’ older brother Logans who met Floyd Mayweather earlier this summer, with no official winners on the pitch, no referees on the pitch as it was not approved, and both players wearing lighter gloves.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Wallet

Paul is reported to be guaranteed a prize of at least $1 million for tonight’s fight, while Woodley is expected to bank at least $500,000.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley’s Battle Prediction

Woodley certainly gave Paul the toughest test in the ring so far, and is undoubtedly a better striker than Askren, and he sports decent power in that right hand when he lands.

However, he is still not a boxer or puncher, and will be an underdog in Sunday’s competition despite his very good fighting career. opponent.

It’s also worth noting that this fight takes place at 190 pounds, which is usually 20 pounds heavier than the smaller Woodley in the UFC.

We think Hell will comfortably give Paul the toughest test so far, but he’s potentially low.

Jake Paul vs Tyrone Woodley Weigh-In

The Paul v. Woodley weigh-in took place on Saturday, and Woodley, along with Mayweather, attempted to recreate Pauls’ famous high-hat moment, but failed.

Paul tilted the scale at 190 lbs and Woodley tilted the 0.5 pound lighter at 189.5 lbs.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley odds

Jake Paul’s KO, TKO or DQ: 10/11

Jake Paul’s Decision/Technical Decision: 8/1

Woodley KO, TKO or DQ: 85/40

Woodley by Decision/Technical Decision: 23/1

