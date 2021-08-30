98 countries pledge to accept Afghans after the departure of the US military





Most of the guys who stalked now are terrified of even trying to get through Taliban checkpoints, said Michael P. Mulroy, a former CIA officer and senior Middle East policy official in the United States. Pentagon under the Trump administration.

Update

August 29, 2021, 7:31 p.m. ET

So when weren’t there, when everyone’s not focused on the Taliban, I have no desire for them to do anything other than probably pursue, and in many cases execute, people who have worked working very closely with the United States, Mulroy said. Saturday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans who had worked for the United States are believed to be among more than 114,400 people evacuated from the international airport in the capital Kabul since August 14. That total also included nearly 5,500 US citizens, including 50 in the last day alone, most of whom hold US and Afghan passports.

The State Department said 350 more Americans were still waiting to be evacuated on Saturday and estimated that 280 more who claimed to have U.S. citizenship had either signaled that they would not be leaving or had not made a commitment.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim.

What happens to Afghan women? The last time the Taliban was in power, they banned women and girls from most jobs or going to school. Afghan women have made a lot of progress since the overthrow of the Taliban, but now they fear losing ground. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have started to re-impose the old order.

Sunday’s joint statement was the latest in a series of diplomatic moves to force the Taliban to prosecute terrorists, defend human rights and form an inclusive government after its fighters seized power from leaders of the countries supported by the West on August 15. uncomfortable change for the United States and its closest allies, which invaded Afghanistan after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and saw the Taliban as an enemy.

In his statement on Friday, Mr. Stanekzai, the Taliban negotiator, said we have no problem with Afghans traveling abroad for medical treatment, business, study or whatever he has vaguely. described as other reasons. No one will stop you from traveling, he said, according to a partial transcript of his remarks that a US official provided to the New York Times.

But Stanekzai said Afghan citizens must first obtain passports from the Afghan Interior Ministry and then try to get visas and other travel documents approved from foreign governments before they can leave. At best, it is a process that can take months or even years; at worst, it will alert the Taliban to those who do not want to live under their rule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/29/us/politics/afghanistan-refugees.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos