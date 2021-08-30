Johnson Praises Great Effort to End British Mission to Afghanistan





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended the British military’s extraordinary efforts to rescue British and Afghan citizens in Afghanistan as the last British soldiers leaving Afghanistan arrived in Oxfordshire on Sunday morning.

Soldiers and diplomats arrived amid heated debate over an evacuation effort the British government said had rescued 15,000 people in two weeks.

Lieutenant General Ben Key, who heads the joint operations, said it would have been better if the army had more time to call in more people. The operation deported some 5,000 British and 8,000 Afghans and other particularly vulnerable people who had served in the UK to the UK. However, the operation failed to save at least 1,000 people trying to flee to England.

“We know there are some really sad stories about people who desperately tried to escape but failed,” said Key.

There was also controversy over how much of Britain’s military resources were diverted on the final day of a mission to help ex-British soldier Penn Farthing get rescued animals onto specially prepared planes.

Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy Shadow has accused ministers of not being fully prepared for the Afghan crisis. Nandy told Sky News:

Airlift

The last British personnel left Kabul Airport at 9:25 pm Irish time on Saturday after the 14-day operation and arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just before 9:00 am on Sunday.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday morning, Johnson praised the airlift, saying British soldiers and officials worked 24 hours a day in harsh conditions and merciless deadlines.

Thanks to their tremendous efforts, the country has now processed, inspected, inspected and transported more than 15,000 people to safety in less than two weeks, he said.

However, there was widespread condemnation as to why the process of rescuing the most vulnerable did not begin until mid-month when it became clear that the Taliban were trying to regain control of Kabul.

General Richard Dannatt, former commander-in-chief of the British Army, noted in July that former senior officers had written an open letter. The Islamic government that previously ruled the country has resumed control.

“I can’t understand why the government appears to be sleeping under surveillance,” said Sir Dannatt.

Conservative MP and former Army officer Johnny Mercer has expressed anger at ministers who have made it difficult for Britain’s Afghan friends and partners to resettle in Britain. As the murders began, he found it nearly impossible to keep his composure, he wrote in the Sunday Times.

charter flight

Some of the fiercest debates revolved around the impact on the airlift of Mr. Farding, who ran an abused animal rescue center in Kabul, and a private charter plane hired to pick up about 200 dogs and cats.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed frustration last week with requests by British troops to help Farthing leave with the animals.

However, the Defense Ministry said Friday that the flight permit was backed by the British government at the direction of the Defense Minister and that British troops assisted him and the animals through the airport.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the military’s role in supporting animal airlift. None of the employees who worked with Farthing ever left the plane.

Tugendhat, who served as an officer in Afghanistan, told LBC Radio. In the meantime, I think my interpreter family will be killed. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/johnson-praises-colossal-exertions-as-uk-mission-to-afghanistan-ends-1.4659153

