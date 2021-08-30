UK needs to clean up messy PCR testing market





UK update

Excessive price, late or no-arrival tests, refusal of refunds: these are just some of the types of careless behavior that travelers to and from the UK have endured by private companies offering mandatory Covid-19 tests this summer. The broad and sharp practice of providing PCR tests was unacceptable in a market created by the government, and demanded it even at the time. Health Minister Sajid Javid has launched a crackdown on “cowboy” providers who advertise misleading prices. Competition and market authorities have promised to bring companies to court for ignoring consumer laws. At the end of summer vacation, it is still too early and too late.

Travelers are directed to a government website that lists 400 private PCR test providers. This is considered more accurate than the rapid lateral flow test, but costs range from tens to hundreds of pounds. This is in contrast to countries like Greece and France, where prices are limited to around €50 (France even offered it free to tourists until July).

The UK is also more stringent on PCR testing than many other countries, resulting in travelers being screened on arrival or subject to a £2,000 fine, even if they are double-vaccinated against the coronavirus. The government argues that this is because, unlike lateral flow tests, PCR tests are more accurate and can be sequenced. In fact, only about 5% of tests are sent for this analysis.

Few confirmations of companies appearing on the official website. But even if the government claims that it does not support any supplier, being included on such a list is kind of incompetent to the naive public. Only 25 out of 400 providers are actually fully certified by an official watchdog.

Creating a market with few barriers was the clear goal of the government to increase supply. The idea was that competition would stabilize prices in a way that would benefit consumers. But this is not a normal market and it doesn’t work well. A superficial investigation by the Ministry of Health found that 85 providers had misplaced prices, including not including hidden costs. The company had a deadline last week to resolve the issue. Otherwise, it may be excluded from the list.

Meanwhile, CMA has threatened court action and even criminal prosecution against providers who refuse to comply with the rules on clear pricing and fair terms. Unlike when antitrust infringement is discovered, a CMA can now go to court to sue a company that treats its customers badly. This is anachronistic. The prospect of a lengthy court battle over PCR testing may give the CMA some impetus to pass a draft bill that luckily gives CMAs consumer powers to fines them directly.

Ensuring fair and transparent pricing is important, but courts take time. The government must go faster and further. The price cap could be a curse on the free market Conservative government and the Treasury, which collects the 20% VAT imposed on the test. However, a market that is not functioning properly and is thought to be abnormal means that such a strong remedy should be considered. This could be combined with other measures, such as governments charging travelers with flat, low rates and then contracting directly with suppliers to ensure competition. As it stands, the government has created a market for PCR offerings with little protection for consumers, allowing the Wild West to thrive. Then it’s no surprise to find a cowboy.

