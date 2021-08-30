Last British flight from Afghanistan returns to Britain – as defense minister pays tribute to military





Last night (28 August) British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace posted on Twitter a picture of hundreds of British troops returning home from evacuation missions from Kabul.

The British ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, was identified as one of the last units to land at RAF Breeze Norton Base in Oxfordshire on Sunday morning.

It concludes Operation Pitting, which is considered to be Britain’s largest evacuation effort since World War II.

highest level of courage

More than 15,000 eligible Afghan and British nationals were evacuated over the two weeks starting on 14 August, which puts the UK on a 20-year military intervention in Afghanistan.

About 5,000 Brits and their families were airlifted, along with more than 8,000 former British employees and their families, journalists, judges and members of the LGBTQ+ community deemed at risk by the Taliban.

The withdrawal included the largest single flight in Royal Air Force history with 436 people on a C-17 aircraft.

Wallace thanked the military for their unwavering determination to complete the mission, tweeting: England should be very proud of what you have done. All of you have demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and courage.

You have helped thousands of people reach a better future and safety. thank you.

great international effort

The defense minister estimated that up to 1,100 eligible refugees and British nationals were left behind as the government decided to end the mission three days before it was originally planned.

Lieutenant General Ben Key, who is responsible for Britain’s evacuation efforts, said he would be “very nervous” announcing that the mission had been successful until all diplomats and troops had reached their homes.

He acknowledged that “the international effort was great,” but added that “there was no time to celebrate at all,” adding that there was “sadness” for those left behind.

The withdrawal was originally scheduled to end on August 31 with the US mission. However, the mission was prematurely ended on Thursday in a terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 Americans and several British.

The prime minister said Britain’s intervention in Afghanistan “has kept al Qaeda out of our gates for 20 years and has made us all safer as a result”.

“It will be a particularly difficult time for the 457 friends and loved ones who have given their lives as they watch the Taliban retake Kabul,” Boris Johnson said in a letter to the Armed Forces.

“Whether you’re still in the military, a veteran, a loved one, a relative or a friend, you’ve all done your part and you should be incredibly proud of it,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Sunday Telegraph that the UK is considering sanctions against militants, and all actions “will depend on the Taliban’s choices on key issues”, including allowing the Taliban to safely exit the country.

