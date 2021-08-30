Afghan official claims 3 children killed in US strike on ISIS





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A US drone strike detonated a vehicle carrying several suicide bombers from the Afghan Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul International Airport , said US officials. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.

The strike came just two days before the United States set to conclude a massive two-week airlift of more than 114,000 Afghans and foreigners and withdraw the last of its troops, ending the longest war of the Americas with the return of the Taliban to power.

The US State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received assurances from the Taliban that people with travel documents could still leave. the country. The Taliban said they would allow normal travel after the US withdrawal ended on Tuesday and take control of the airport.

The Afghan official spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. Witnesses to the drone strike said it targeted two cars parked in a residential building near the airport, killing and injuring several civilians. Officials initially reported a separate rocket attack on a building near the airport, but it turned out to be the same event.

Dina Mohammadi said her extended family was residing in the building and several of them were killed, including children. She was not able to immediately provide the names or ages of the deceased.

Karim, a district representative, said the strike sparked a fire that made it difficult to rescue people. There was smoke everywhere and I took out children and women, he said.

Ahmaduddin, a neighbor, said he recovered the bodies of children after the strike, which sparked further explosions inside the house. Like many Afghans, the two men each have a name.

There was no immediate comment from US officials following the publication of reports of civilian casualties.

Two US military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the military operations, had previously called the airstrike a success and said the targeted vehicle was carrying several bombers.

U.S. Captain Bill Urban, a military spokesperson, had earlier said the military was investigating the existence of civilian casualties, but we have no indication at this time.

We are confident that we have succeeded in hitting the target, said Urban. Large secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.

The strike came two days after an Islamic State suicide bombing attack outside the airport killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US servicemen. The United States carried out a drone strike elsewhere in the country on Saturday that it said killed two ISIS operatives.

President Joe Biden had vowed to continue the airstrikes, saying on Saturday another attack was very likely. The State Department called the threat specific and credible.

IS Sunni extremists, linked to more well-known affiliates in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of attacks, mainly targeting the Shia Muslim minority in Afghanistan, including a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed women and newborns.

The Taliban have fought against the IS affiliate in the past and have pledged not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorist attacks. The US-led invasion in 2001 came in response to the September 11 attacks, which al-Qaida planned and executed while under the shelter of the Taliban.

The Taliban increased security around the airport after Thursday’s attack, evacuating large crowds that had gathered outside the gates in hopes of reaching the airlift.

Britain ended its evacuation flights on Saturday and most U.S. allies concluded theirs earlier in the week. But US military cargo planes continued their raids into the airport on Sunday, ahead of the deadline set Tuesday by President Joe Biden to withdraw all US troops.

Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States has the capacity to evacuate the 300 or so Americans who remain in the country and wish to leave. He said that the United States does not currently plan to have a permanent embassy presence after the withdrawal, but will provide safe passage for any American citizen, any lawful permanent resident after Tuesday, as well as for the Afghans who have us. helped.

In talks with talk shows on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was working with other countries to ensure the airport operates normally after the withdrawal and that the Taliban allow people to travel. freely.

The Taliban have given similar assurances in recent days, even as they urged Afghans to stay and help rebuild the war-torn country.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have sought to flee the country since the Taliban’s rapid takeover earlier this month, fearing a return to the harsh form of Islamic rule the group imposed on Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Others fear revenge attacks or general instability.

The Taliban have promised amnesty for all Afghans, even those who have worked with the United States and its allies, and say they want to restore peace and security after decades of war. But many Afghans are suspicious of the group, and there have been reports of summary executions and other human rights violations in areas under Taliban control.

The shooting of a folk singer in a tense area north of Kabul could only contribute to such fears. The Fawad Andarabis family said the Taliban shot him for no reason just days after they searched his home and drank tea with him.

He was innocent, a singer who only entertained people, his son Jawad said. They shot him in the head on the farm.

The shooting took place in the Andarabi Valley, which the family is named after, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Kabul, where the Taliban fought local fighters even after seizing the capital. The Taliban say they have taken over the region, which is close to mountainous Panjshir, the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces not under Taliban control.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group would investigate the shooting, without providing further information. The Taliban banned music as un-Islamic when they last ruled the country.

Andarabi played the gishhak, a bowed lute, and sang traditional songs about his birthplace, people and country. An online video showed him in a performance, sitting on a mat with the mountains behind him.

There is no country in the world like my homeland, a proud nation, he sang. Our beautiful valley, the homeland of our great-grandparents.

Karima Bennoune, UN special rapporteur on cultural rights, said she was gravely concerned about the murder of Andarabis. We call on governments to demand that the Taliban respect the #human rights of #artists, she tweeted.

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, also denounced the murder.

There is growing evidence that the Taliban of 2021 is the same as the intolerant, violent and repressive Taliban of 2001, she tweeted. Nothing has changed on that side.

