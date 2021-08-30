Macron: France and Britain to propose a safe zone in Kabul at UN meeting | Afghanistan





France and Britain plan to introduce an emergency UN Security Council resolution on Monday calling for the Taliban to support civilian-run safe zones at Kabul airport, the French president said. .

“What we are trying to do is enable us to organize targeted humanitarian operations for evacuations that do not go through Kabul’s military airport,” President Emmanuel Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Protecting threatened Afghans and deporting them in the next few days or weeks. Check whether it can be done through the capital’s private airport or through neighboring countries.

He said such a deal would be a prerequisite for building future western relations with the Taliban.

The Journal du Dimanche quoted Macron as saying Britain supported the resolution, but London did not publicly comment on the effort. Whitehall sources ignored the French president’s remarks, saying the plans described in the interview were premature.

We are not there yet, the source said.

Macron said there are still thousands of Afghans that France wants to protect. The Taliban have recently said they want to prevent more Afghans from leaving the country.

In a speech before his visit to Iraq this weekend, he said the UN resolution would provide a framework for the UN to respond to emergencies and, above all, keep everyone accountable and keep the international community under pressure. to the Taliban.

“Our resolution aims to define a safe zone in Kabul under UN control, so that humanitarian action can continue,” he said.

It is not yet clear whether Russia or China will accept the resolution or see it as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Turkey was negotiating with the Taliban and the United States to assume military responsibility for the airport, but abandoned the plan after the Taliban said it would not accept any remaining Turkish troops in the territory.

Emmanuel Macron (center) in Mosul, Iraq on Sunday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Macron did not try to hide the fact that the evacuation operation was incomplete. We still list thousands of Afghans we want to protect. They are at risk because of the promises of magistrates, artists and intellectuals. There are also many others reported by relatives and said to be in danger. he said

The French president continued his sharp remarks towards the US, noting that former Vice President Joe Biden is not yet accepting many refugees from Afghanistan to US lands, but sending them to processing centers in distant countries like Uganda and Albania.

He added that France has fought over the past few years to avoid a too brutal departure from US troops or other allies, and that a withdrawal from Afghanistan could have negative effects on Iraq and Syria.

The current danger, as we saw in Afghanistan, is that the West gives the impression that it has a conditional alliance that it gives up when the agenda changes. This is not our case. France does not abandon those who fought together. For example, we continue to support the Syrian opposition. At the beginning of summer we also received some of its components and the Kurdish peshmerga who are fighting alongside us against Daesh. [Islamic State].

He added that the US has shifted its strategic agenda to the Asia-Pacific region because middle-class American voters don’t understand why. [Washington] Send soldiers for years to die at the end of the world.

He concluded: Therefore, we must do more of our part in the face of the instability of our neighbors.

