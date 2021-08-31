American Kerry Visits Japan and China for Emissions Reduction Discussions | Climate News





The US climate envoy will meet in Japan and China on cooperation to end support for fossil fuels, especially coal.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry arrived in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials on cooperation on carbon emissions and reducing support for fossil fuels, especially the coal.

Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday and will fly to China for further climate talks on Tuesday evening, her second trip to the country under the administration of US President Joe Bidens.

Talks within the two Asian economic powers will consist of engaging with their international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis, the US State Department said in a statement.

The former secretary of state has led the United States’ efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and to urge accelerated efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The US push precedes the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), to be held in Scotland later this year.

During a visit to London last month, Kerry called on world leaders to work together and accelerate the actions needed to limit the rise in temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. He urged China to join the United States in urgently reducing carbon emissions.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, followed by the United States. Japan is fifth.

In Tokyo, talks are expected to focus on the country’s continued support for coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. Japan is the only G7 country to build coal-fired power plants as it grapples with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which shut down most of the country’s reactors.

In Tianjin, China, Kerry will seek to build on the commitments he helped secure during his visit in April, when the two countries agreed to cooperate to urgently tackle climate change. The US envoy is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

China, which has set itself the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, has pledged to strengthen its ambitions in the fight against climate change and is preparing to announce new measures before the end of the year.

Campaigners are monitoring any new coal pledges, and many are hopeful that Beijing will stop funding overseas coal-fired power plants.

Amid political tensions between the two sides, the United States has tried to narrow down the climate issues and Kerry lacks the power to discuss other matters with China.

