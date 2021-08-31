Family says 7 children were killed in a drone strike in Kabul; The United States is investigating





KABUL, Afghanistan After a day’s work, Ezmari Ahmadi had just arrived home Sunday in Khwaja Burgha, a working-class neighborhood a few kilometers west of Kabul airport, when the calamity struck.

As he entered the driveway at around 4:30 p.m., his own children along with those of his brothers and other parents gathered around Ahmadi’s Toyota Corolla. His 12-year-old son, Farzad, asked if he could park the car. Ahmadi obliged, put Farzad in the driver’s seat and moved to the passenger side.

It was then that the family say that an American missile fired moments before by a nearby drone drone pierced the car, slammed into the ground below and exploded.

In an instant, 10 people were killed, including as many as seven children, Ahmadi’s brother Emal said on Monday. Among the dead were Ahmadi, 40, who the family said worked for a charity based in Southern California; a 25-year-old nephew who was about to get married; and five children aged 5 or under.

In the driveway, what was left of the Corolla on Monday was a pile of blackened and cremated metal, melted plastic, and pieces of what appeared to be human flesh and a tooth. Somewhere near the passenger side was a hole where a projectile had pierced. Two Los Angeles Times reporters who visited the site examined fragments of metal corresponding to some sort of missile.

US forces say they launched a drone strike on Sunday that destroyed a car loaded with explosives and suicide bombers on their way to Kabul airport, where a terrorist attack killed more than 180 on Thursday, including 13 US servicemen.

It was not clear on Monday whether the drone strike was linked to the explosion that hit Ahmadi’s car. In an initial statement after the strike, US Navy Captain Bill Urban, spokesperson for the US Army Central Command, said the strike hit its target and there was no indication of civilian casualties .

But in a subsequent statement, Urban said the Pentagon was aware of reports of civilian casualties and was investigating. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent lives,” he said.

He said the US strike “disrupted an imminent threat from ISIS-K,” a reference to the Afghan affiliate of the militant group Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s deadly bombing on the outskirts of the airport. Kabul. Following the attack, the Pentagon on Saturday launched an airstrike in eastern Afghanistan which it said killed both the “facilitator” and the “planner” of the bombing.

Urban said there were powerful secondary explosions during Sunday’s drone strike, which he said indicated a large amount of explosive material inside the targeted vehicle. These secondary explosions “may have caused additional casualties,” he said.

Urban and US Central Command did not respond to a Times request for further comment on Monday.

In Khwaja Burgha, members of Ahmadi’s family said there was only one explosion and the resulting fireball partially burned a crimson Toyota SUV which was also in the driveway.

“We heard a loud bang and the whole house shook,” said Abdul Khalil, the Ahmadis’ neighbor. One of the rooms in his house is adjacent to the Ahmadis alley; the explosion had dislodged large pieces of plaster from the wall.

The exterior walls of the Ahmadis’ house were splattered with bloodstains that had started to turn brown.

If it is determined that the death of Ezmari Ahmadi and members of his family was the result of an errant US drone strike, the horrific tragedy would lay bare the dangers of the Pentagon’s long-term plans for what the attacks on the horizon are called as a centerpiece of its counterterrorism mission. Even when US troops were fully deployed in Afghanistan, with CIA agents and US special forces working alongside Afghan security forces, the growing number of civilian casualties embittered many Afghans over the US presence and heightened the popularity of the Taliban.

Family members insisted Ahmadi was not involved in ISIS-K. On the contrary, they would have been viewed as targets by the extremist group, which includes all those who have worked with the US-backed Afghan government and its foreign allies as spies, traitors and collaborators.

The family said Ahmadi had worked for the past 16 years with Nutrition & Education International, a Pasadena-based non-governmental organization. Ahmadi’s business card identifies him as a technical engineer, and it bears the logo of the organization, whose home page carried this message on Monday: “Due to security concerns in Afghanistan, our site Web is temporarily disabled.

An email and phone call to The Times Foundation have yet to be answered.

Ahmadi had applied for a special US immigration designation that would allow him to leave Afghanistan and travel to the United States, his brother Emal said. Thousands of Afghans who worked with Western organizations have fled since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month, but thousands more risk being left behind as the US wraps up Tuesday their airlift at Kabul airport.

Ahmadi’s nephew Nasser, who was also killed in Sunday’s blast, had worked with US special forces in the Afghan city of Herat, in western Afghanistan, and had also served as a guard at US consulate before joining the Afghan National Army, family members said. The 25-year-old, who relatives said was due to get married this week, had come to Kabul to see if he could advance his own special immigrant visa application.

Sitting on a pile of sandbags outside the family compound, Ezmari Ahmadi’s other brother, Ramal, could barely speak despite the grief of losing three children in Sunday’s explosion: Binyamin , 5 years ; Arwin, 3; and Aya, just 1.

He was in his room when the missile hit. “There was just this big explosion. I was totally in shock. I didn’t understand what happened, ”he said, his eyes red from crying.

For two hours after the explosion, he remained dazed, but then began to understand that his three children had piled into the car with their uncle Ezmari and their cousin Farhad and had been killed.

Mohammad Fawad, a relative, stood enraged at the cremated Corolla.

“I want Joe Biden to know about this. Why are you attacking these people and saying it’s Daesh? He said, referring to the Islamic State by its Arabic acronym, which is considered pejorative by the group.

“All of these children have been martyred,” Fawad said, furiously scrolling through photos of those killed on his phone. “Look at them. Which of these people is Daesh? These people worked with the government with the United States And look at these kids. Do you think they are Daesh?”

Emal Ahmadi was also distraught.

“They shouldn’t be doing this kind of action, killing civilians,” he said. “I lost my family.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

DHS will oversee entry of Afghans into the United States

Next ”

Taliban Declare “Full Independence” From Afghanistan This iframe contains the logic required to handle the severity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

last articles

Boston Red Sox

Letters

Community News

Community News

Community News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/30/family-says-7-children-were-killed-in-kabul-drone-strike-u-s-is-investigating/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos