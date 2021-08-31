The United States completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan





The last US military planes have left Kabul airport, marking the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan and efforts to airlift thousands of vulnerable US citizens and Afghans as the country fell into Taliban hands, CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed Monday evening.

State of play: The United States facilitated the evacuation of more than 120,000 people, including 5,000 Americans, but up to 250 Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were still trying to leave the country.

The last flight left at 3:29 p.m. ET, or 11:59 p.m. Monday night in Kabul. The evacuation of American civilians ended about 12 hours earlier, McKenzie said; some Afghans were evacuated during closing hours.

What They Say: “There’s a lot of heartache associated with leaving. We didn’t get everyone out that we wanted to get out,” McKenzie said. He added that not everyone would have come out even if the deadline had been extended.

“Every US serviceman is now outside of Afghanistan,” McKenzie said. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted: “The last American occupier has withdrawn (…).”

McKenzie said the Kabul airlift was the largest civilian evacuation mission the U.S. military has ever carried out. He said the “vast majority” of Americans who hoped to flee have been evacuated.

“We continued to raise awareness and would have been prepared to have them come until the very last minute”, but none of them made it to the airport and could not be accommodated.

President Biden said in a statement he would address the nation on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was “the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned “.

“Their point of view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops and ensure the prospects of civilians leaving for those who wish to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months to come.” , he continued.

Between the lines: The Pentagon had previously suggested the evacuation mission would continue until the deadline, but did not specify the exact timeline for security reasons.

The airport had been attacked in the final days of the operation, potentially prompting the Pentagon to complete its withdrawal before the deadline set by Biden of August 31. 13 US servicemen and more than 170 Afghan civilians. The Pentagon said earlier Monday it was investigating reports that a U.S. drone strike targeting a vehicle suspected of posing an “imminent ISIS-K threat” to Kabul airport killed at least 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

And then: McKenzie said efforts to evacuate the remaining Americans have now shifted to the “diplomatic realm.”

The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced on Sunday that they had reached a deal with the Taliban to allow them to continue to remove their Afghan citizens and allies from the country after August 31. McKenzie said the Taliban had been pragmatic and pragmatic. in the last hours of the American operation. The militant group will now take control of the airport.

The United States is also moving its diplomatic operations from Kabul to Doha, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. “The military mission is over,” he said. “A new diplomatic mission has started.”

Regarding the Taliban, Blinken added: All legitimacy and support will have to be earned.

Ahead of the Pentagon’s announcement on Monday, a notice was sent to pilots indicating that flights passing through Kabul would travel in “uncontrolled airspace.”

Shots rang out in Kabul after the end of the US withdrawal.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional details throughout.

