United States and Afghanistan: How the United States got back to where it started in Afghanistan





I went to see Tim Weiner, author of “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA,” for his thoughts. His work has won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. Our conversation, conducted via email, is below.

WHAT COUNTS: The United States clearly misinterpreted how quickly and completely the Afghan government would fall. Do you think we should view this as an intelligence failure?

TIM WEINER: Intelligence is not a crystal ball. He can describe the patterns of the past and the current state of affairs, but he can rarely predict the future. So you can’t hang this disaster on the CIA. It was the work of four presidents and a parade of military commanders that misled them.

Afghanistan was doomed to fall when former President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo surrendered to the Taliban in March 2020. Over the past 18 months, the question has not been whether the America was going to lose but when. The unexpected abdication of the corrupt Afghan president on August 15 – apparently with a helicopter full of cash – answered that question. It would be a matter of hours.

WM: I read something interesting in an interview with retired General (and former CIA Director) David Petraeus, who was asked if this was an intelligence failure. He said: “… there is a long-standing practice of administrations in Washington re-characterizing a failed policy as an intelligence failure …” and suggested that is not the case here. What’s your reaction to this?

WEINER: Three long-standing failures made the collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul inevitable many years ago.

One was the willful ignorance of US military and intelligence officers – a failure to understand the history and culture of Afghanistan. Anyone who has ever read a book about the country knew – or should have known – that no occupying army has ever held Afghanistan. Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Tamurlan, the British and the Soviets tried and failed; the defeat of the Red Army in 1989 accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. They don’t call it the Cemetery of Empires for nothing. The second lasting failure was the counterinsurgency strategy pushed by Petraeus and others. US military and intelligence officers killed thousands of Afghan civilians in their quest for victory. It does not win the hearts and minds of the people. The third was the deliberate outsourcing of “nation building” to military contractors. The war has been profitable for them. To keep the money flowing, they tended to portray their failures as successes. This pernicious practice has also infected the reporting of military and intelligence officers to the White House and Congress. There was still light at the end of the tunnel – until suddenly there was darkness.

WM: The US military is leaving Afghanistan very publicly. Will the CIA also reduce its presence there now?

WEINER: Last week, amid the evacuation chaos at Kabul airport, the CIA blew up Eagle Base – its last outpost in Afghanistan. With this explosion, twenty years of intelligence gathering and counterterrorism operations went up in smoke.

Without a base of operations or an embassy, ​​American spies will find it very difficult to work in Afghanistan.

For a decade, from 1979 to 1989, the CIA passed billions of dollars in weapons and war materials to Afghan guerrillas fighting the Soviet occupation of their country. In those years, CIA officers very rarely set foot in Afghanistan. When the Red Army left, so did America. The defeat of the Soviets – then one of the world’s two superpowers – made Afghanistan a magnet for jihadists from around the world in the 1990s. I reported on this threat on a long trip in Afghanistan in 1994.

The fierce power struggle between the Afghan guerrillas we supported, who destroyed much of Kabul with the weapons America gave them, gave birth to the Taliban in 1996. They, in turn, gave refuge and support for al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.

We are back to where we were 25 years ago. The Afghan guerrillas have defeated a superpower and made their country a welcoming hostel for a new generation of budding terrorists. And the CIA will have very few American spies on the ground to assess this threat – possibly none for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: “A Direct Punch In The Gut”: Inside Biden’s Biggest Crisis As He Rushes To Withdraw From Afghanistan Rally On Countries Like China and Russia. How could the situation in Afghanistan change these plans?

WEINER: The generation of 9/11 counterterrorism agents and analysts at the CIA have been in office for 20 years. They are tired – and, I guess, disheartened by the American defeat in Afghanistan. As in the military, 20 years and over tend to be the rule. The CIA will need to train a new generation to replace them. And it will take years.

Counterintelligence – preventing Chinese and Russian espionage and political sabotage operations against America – is an even greater challenge. Putin’s spies continue to hack into the American body politic with disinformation. China is cleaning up the American clock in cyberspace. The Chinese have collected the personal data of almost all U.S. citizens, with a particular focus on spies, soldiers, and diplomats. This poses an intelligence threat that we are only now beginning to understand.

WM: There is a long list of events that the CIA missed or that the country did not properly prepare for. I would put the fall of the Iron Curtain, the threat of al-Qaeda before 9/11, the threat of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq after 9/11, the rise of ISIS as the US pulls out from Iraq, foreign interference in the elections. The list goes on. Would you say that there are a large number of unknown and yet classified intelligence success stories that outweigh these failures?

WEINER: Certainly, some successes will remain secret for years to come. Whether they outweigh the failures you describe is doubtful. Intelligence is a human endeavor and therefore prone to failure. And America is a newcomer to the field, when you think about it. The CIA has been around for 75 years. The Russians have been doing it for 300 years, since the time of Peter the Great, and the Chinese have refined the practice since Sun Tzu wrote The Art of War 26 centuries ago.

Even when intelligence is successful – for example, in predicting an attack – it doesn’t mean that presidents and military commanders will take it into account. Foreknowledge does not always prevent disaster. President George W. Bush essentially ignored the CIA warning that bin Laden was determined to strike America 20 years ago. Knowing that ISIS-K would attack Kabul in recent days – and the warnings were strikingly precise – didn’t stop them from killing Americans and Afghans.

Intelligence is a difficult, dirty and often dangerous profession. When he succeeds, he can save lives. But when that fails, people die.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/30/politics/afghanistan-us-endgame-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos