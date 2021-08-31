FBI Says Hate Crimes Against Asians, Blacks On The Rise In US





Signs against violence against Asians are displayed outside a Chinatown store on March 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The number of nationally reported hate crimes against Asians and blacks rose sharply in 2020, according to new FBI data released on Monday.

Hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent increased by 70% last year compared to the number of such incidents in 2019, the FBI said.

This increase coincided with the outbreak in the United States of the Covid-19 pandemic, which some racists have unfairly blamed on Asian Americans due to the origin of the coronavirus in China. Rhetoric attacking the Chinese government of former President Donald Trump and his allies has contributed to anti-Asian American sentiment.

But the actual number of reported incidents targeting people of Asian descent last year was relatively low, with 274 crimes, compared to the number of incidents targeting black people.

In 2020, 2,755 incidents were reported targeting Blacks or African Americans in the United States, a peak of almost 40% from the previous year, before making them by far the most targeted racial group , according to the FBI.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Overall in the United States, hate crimes increased 6%, according to the FBI.

The agency considers criminal incidents to be hate crimes if they are “motivated by biases against race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and identity. gender ”.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Monday that the data “does not take into account the many hate crimes that go unreported.”

“These hate crimes and other incidents of prejudice instigate fear in entire communities and undermine the principles upon which our democracy is built,” Garland said.

“Everyone in this country should be able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they come from, what they look like, who they love or how they revere.”

President Joe Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act in April, which was passed specifically to combat the rise in anti-Asian American crimes seen during the Covid pandemic.

The law ordered the Justice Department to expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and promote awareness of anti-Asian crimes. The law was signed a month after six Asian women were killed along with two other people in shootings at two Atlanta-area spas.

After anti-black incidents, the most common hate crimes were against whites, with 773 incidents reported, and Jews, with 676 incidents, according to data released Monday.

Incidents involving victims who were gay men were the fourth most frequently reported type of hate crime.

The data is based on incident reports submitted by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Last year, 7,759 criminal incidents and 10,532 related offenses were deemed to be hate crimes, the FBI said.

The majority of hate crimes, over 53%, involved intimidation of victims, while almost 46% were common or aggravated assault.

A total of 22 murders were reported as hate crimes.

