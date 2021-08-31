Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive safe and sound as US ends withdrawal





Evacuees from Afghanistan watch others disembark from the plane after arriving at Rota Naval Base in Spain on August 27, 2021.

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox | US Navy | via Reuters

Evacuees from Afghanistan are arriving in countries around the world as the United States ends the withdrawal of all its troops from the country by Tuesday. Since the mass evacuations began on August 14, the United States has helped airlift about 116,700 people out of Afghanistan, according to the latest White House figures.

Afghan nationals arriving in the United States will be temporarily accommodated at Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey , Fort Bliss, Texas, and Holloman Air Force Base. in New Mexico.

On Monday in Kabul, US missile defenses intercepted up to five rockets near Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the airlift is taking place.

On Thursday, 13 US servicemen and dozens more were killed in a suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport. The United States continued its evacuation efforts despite warnings of further terrorist attacks, and over the weekend carried out two known drone strikes against ISIS-K operatives suspected of being involved in the attack.

United States

An Afghan family arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on August 27, 2021, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

An Afghan boy boards a bus taking refugees to a treatment center after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 25, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

A “welcome home” balloon floats next to a boy hugging his mother upon arrival from Afghanistan as they reunite at Dulles International Airport on August 26, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a treatment center after arriving at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Afghan refugees take a bus to a treatment center at Dulles International Airport on August 25, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

An Afghan girl holding an American flag waits with her parents for relatives at an Afghan evacuee treatment center near Dulles International Airport on August 24, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

France

Shakiba Dawod, an Afghan artist who lives in France, kisses her mother, Qadira, at a reception center near Paris on August 27, 2021. They meet for the first time in 12 years, after the evacuation of the family from Dawod of Afghanistan.

Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Germany

A US Army officer plays the ukulele for evacuees from Afghanistan in a holding area at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, August 26, 2021.

Andreas Rentz | Getty Images

Children evacuated from Afghanistan wait in a temporary shelter at the U.S. Army Rhine Ammunition Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 30, 2021.

Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

US Air Force aviators play football with Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, August 21, 2021.

United States Air Force | Reuters

Medical support personnel help an Afghan mother, whose identity was digitally masked at the source, with her family aboard a US Air Force C-17 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany moments later having delivered a baby on board the plane on August 21, 2021.

United States Air Force | via Reuters

Kosovo

Afghan evacuees arrive at Pristina International Airport in Pristina, Kosovo via a US Air Force cargo plane on August 29, 2021.

Ferdi Limani | Getty Images

Kuwait

Afghan evacuees leave a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane after arriving at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on August 24, 2021.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks | United States Air Force | via Reuters

Qatar

Children of Afghan evacuees give thumbs up as they play in a park with their mother at a temporary residence in Doha, Qatar, August 27, 2021.

Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters

Spain

Nilofar Bayat, captain of the Afghan wheelchair basketball team, arrives at Torrejon Air Base outside Madrid, Spain on August 20, 2021, with his compatriots after being evacuated from Kabul.

Mariscal | Swimming pool | Reuters

United Arab Emirates

A girl evacuated from Afghanistan is seen through a window after arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 19, 2021.

Rula Rouhana | Reuters

CNBC’s Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

