Pentagon slams leak showing US death in Kabul bombing could have been avoided





The US government had been warned in advance and could have avoided last week’s airport bombing that killed 13 US servicemen, new report says as some relatives of victims are furious with the president Biden for his exit strategy from Afghanistan and his conduct during a ceremony in honor of the fallen.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday criticized an illegal leak to Politico, revealing that the deaths of American soldiers in the Kabul airport bombing could have been avoided because the Pentagon knew about it hours before a impending mass attack.

Kirby was questioned during a press briefing on the report, which said the United States knew the approximate time and location of the bombing that struck Abbey Gate airports on Thursday, but that a plan to close the gate to protect US troops has been abandoned.

I am absolutely not going to talk about a news article that was informed by the unlawful disclosure of classified information and sensitive deliberations here at the Pentagon, Kirby said.

Kabul airport shortly after a suicide bomb blast in crowds trying to flee Afghanistan.AP Photo / Wali Sabawoon Satellite image shows Kabul International Airport showing the explosion that killed 13 servicemen Americans and several Afghans. AP Volunteers and medical staff bring injured man for treatment after an explosion killed people outside Kabul airport on August 26, 2021.WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP via Getty Pictures

Politico reported that the US military knew Abbey Gate was the likely target and in the early hours of Thursday morning drew up a plan to close the gate Thursday afternoon. Instead, the door was left open to allow a British operation to evacuate people from the nearby Baron Hotel. The bomb went off around 6 p.m., killing nearly 200 people in total.

Some family members of the American victims criticized Bidens’ chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Kabul after 20 years of war, with the evacuation ended on Tuesday despite reports that American citizens were unable to reach the airport .

Kathy McCollum, the mother of the U.S. Navy Rylee McCollum, 20, who died in the bombing, said in an interview with SiriusXM on Friday that the people who voted for Biden just killed my son with shit suffering from dementia who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Politico critic for leaking documents suggesting the United States had information about the Kabul airport attack on August 26, 2021.AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

McCollum’s wife Jiennah McCollum, who is pregnant with their child, was reportedly upset by a meeting with Biden on Sunday as the president watched the remains of the U.S. military return to the United States at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

McCollum’s sister Roice told the Washington Post that Biden spoke to the pregnant widow about his own son Beaus’ military service and the death of cancer in what looked like a superficial, scripted engagement that showed contempt total for the loss of our Navy.

Biden has been widely blamed for checking his watch during the coffin arrival ceremony. And later on Sunday, the president declined to answer a question from reporters about the continued risk of attacks at Kabul airport.

I’m not supposed to answer questions, but go ahead, Biden said after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Ida. But when asked about Kabul, Biden said: I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan now.

The faces of the 13 American servicemen killed on August 26, 2021 by an explosion in Kabul.

The US government had publicly warned US citizens to avoid the airport in the hours leading up to the attack and has since carried out an airstrike against suspected bomb planners and suspected ISIS operatives plotting an attack. consecutive attack although in both cases the identities of the targets were not disclosed and uncertainties remain as to the details, including possible civilian casualties.

Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the McCollum family’s feelings during her daily press briefing on Monday.

“[McCollum’s sister] Said to me, ‘You can’t fuck as bad as him and say you’re sorry. It didn’t have to happen and every life is in his hands. ‘… Can you talk a little bit about how the president thought the reunion with the families went and also, what a responsibility, if so, for these deaths does he think he is wearing? “

Psaki said that “it is certainly the right of anyone who met the president yesterday to speak publicly about their experience. But I’m not going to talk about the president’s experience beyond what I’ve already said.

She said that “the President has made it clear, as the Secretary of State and our National Security Advisor have made it clear that we are all responsible. And they feel responsible and the responsibility ends with the president. And I think you heard him say that on Thursday when he spoke about the deaths of these men and women. “

Psaki said Biden “absolutely” intends to keep in touch with the families of the victims, but it is not clear whether he will attend any of the funerals.

“He’s only going to do things that comfort the family, that help remember the lives that were lost,” she said.

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of a powerful explosion that killed dozens of people, including 13 U.S. soldiers.WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP via Getty Images

Biden has sought to deflect responsibility for the desperate evacuation efforts by pointing out that the US withdrawal was triggered by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, although Trump and even some Democrats in Congress have harshly criticized Biden’s planning for the final withdrawal. .

On Monday, Psaki was pressed by MSNBC reporter Peter Alexander to report that the United States had left behind billions of dollars in military equipment, including planes and armored vehicles.

“Are Americans less secure now because the Taliban now have access to billions of dollars in American-made weapons?” Alexander asked.

Psaki said that “we had to assess several weeks ago whether we were providing materiel to the Afghan national security forces so that they could lead the fight. Obviously, they decided not to fight.

Pressed by Alexander on the effect of leaving the equipment to the Islamic fundamentalist group, Psaki cited the United States’ economic “leverage” on the Taliban.

“We have enormous leverage, including access to the global market, which is no small leverage for the Taliban,” she said.

