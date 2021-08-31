US Department of Education investigates 5-state mask warrant bans





WASHINGTON The Education Department has opened investigations in five states that bans on universal school mask mandates may violate civil rights laws protecting students with disabilities, federal officials said on Monday.

The department’s civil rights official wrote to education officials in the states of Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the civil rights office of the department would determine whether the bans restrict access to federally protected students against discrimination based on their disabilities and are entitled to appropriate and free public education.

The investigations heed the Biden administrations’ promise to use the muscle of the federal government, including civil rights investigations and lawsuits to intervene in states where governors and other policymakers have spoken out against the warrants of the government. mask in public schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone in schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

In letters to heads of state, the acting deputy secretary for civil rights said the department would examine whether the bans could prevent schools from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate on the basis of disability and provide an educational opportunity. equal to students with disabilities who are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

The department said it has not opened an investigation in Florida, Texas, Arkansas or Arizona because those state bans on universal interior masking are not being enforced in schools due to litigation or other state actions.

A Florida court on Friday rejected an effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and other state officials to prevent mask warrants in schools.

Sydnee Dickson, Utah’s superintendent of public education, said in a statement Monday that while she appreciated the efforts of federal departments to protect children, she believed they had unfairly defined Utah as a state where mask warrants cannot occur.

She said state law left the decision to local authorities and several counties implemented them. She noted that the CDC in March studied a district in Utah as an example of how elementary schools had reopened without major outbreaks.

Education officials in Oklahoma and South Carolina have signaled that they oppose their state bans on mask warrants.

Joy Hofmeister, superintendent of public education for Oklahomas, said in a statement that the State Department of Education plans to cooperate with the investigation. Oklahomas’ law against mask warrants prevents schools from fulfilling their legal obligation to protect and provide all students with the opportunity to safely learn in person, she said.

In a statement, the South Carolina Department of Education said the state superintendent has repeatedly implored lawmakers to reconsider a recently passed provision on mask warrants, which he said was being challenged. in court.

The department said it was particularly sensitive to the effect of laws on South Carolina’s most vulnerable students.

Brian Symmes, director of communications for Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina, wrote in a statement that the Education Department’s federal inquiry was another attempt by the Biden administration to impose a radical liberal agenda on the states and to people who disagree with them.

He continued: Under South Carolina law, anyone who wishes to wear a mask in a school setting or elsewhere is free to do so, but the governor is not going to ignore the fundamental right of parents to make decisions on matters. health for their children.

Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States

Officials from the Iowa and Tennessee departments of education admitted to receiving and reviewing their letters.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced that he had asked his Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona to use the agency’s broad powers to intervene in states where governors have blocked the mask warrants.

Dr Cardona said he was particularly disturbed by the bans in places where the Delta variant of the coronavirus has increased cases. He said he heard from desperate parents who fear sending their immunocompromised and medically vulnerable children to schools that do not have a universal mask.

This month, parents of children with disabilities sued Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, a Republican, over his ban on mask warrants in public schools, arguing his order barred their medically at-risk children from being able to attend school. safe school.

The department heard from parents across the country, especially parents of students with disabilities and with underlying health conditions, about how state bans on universal interior masking put their children at risk, Dr Cardona said in a statement announcing the investigations.

Millions of children in public schools are eligible for special education services which often require hands-on instruction and other services and therapies. And people have been a priority to return to classrooms after experiencing strong academic and social setbacks following school closures during the pandemic.

The department will specifically examine whether the state bans violate Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act 1973, which includes the right of students with disabilities to receive their education in the mainstream educational environment, alongside their non-disabled peers. , to the maximum extent appropriate for their needs, the ministry said.

It will also examine whether the statewide bans violate Title II of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities.

The department said the investigations were not indicative of a violation, which could result in the loss of federal funding by a state. Most investigations result in resolution agreements between the agency and the state.

