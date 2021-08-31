WTO to examine U.S.-Chinese dispute over grain import quotas





A logo is pictured on the building of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ahead of a ministerial meeting to discuss a draft agreement on reducing subsidies to the fishing industry in Geneva, Switzerland, July 15 2021. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Aug. 30 (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization on Monday said it would examine a long-standing dispute between China and the United States over Beijing’s use of import controls on rice, wheat and of corn.

The Geneva-based trade watchdog spoke out in 2019 against China’s use of tariff rate quotas on agricultural imports, which Washington said had limited market access for US grain exports. Such quotas allow a specified quantity of goods to be imported at lower than usual rates.

China has said it has since implemented WTO recommendations, but the United States disagreed and said last month it was entitled to take “countermeasures “against Beijing, without providing details on the level of retaliation.

“The United States is not in a position to agree with China that it has come into compliance with the recommendations of the DSB (dispute settlement body) in this dispute,” a US delegate said on Monday. ‘a closed-door meeting, according to comments shared by the US mission in Geneva.

However, the delegate expressed his willingness to work with Beijing to resolve the dispute.

The Chinese mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A trade official attending the meeting said the Chinese delegate expressed deep concern about the US approach to the dispute, adding that it was up to Washington to prove it was at fault.

The WTO dispute settlement panel usually presents its decision to the parties concerned within six months, after a series of hearings and consultations.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Pravin Char

