Unvaccinated US visitors could face new restrictions on travel to Europe





BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday recommended its member countries to impose new travel restrictions on unvaccinated visitors from the United States, a further blow to the struggling tourism sector on the continent and a sign that Potential measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus could remain in place for months.

The European Union’s European Council, which represents the block governments of 27 countries, has removed the United States from a safe list of countries whose residents can travel without requirements such as quarantine and testing.

The change is not compulsory. Each EU member state imposes its own travel rules and can decide whether or not to follow the guidelines, so it was not immediately clear which countries, if any, would reintroduce restrictions or when they might start.

If implemented, the new restrictions would only apply to unvaccinated travelers. The European Council is already recommending that all visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine be allowed to travel. This includes all three vaccines available in the United States.

With over 52% of Americans fully vaccinated, most were able to travel to Europe barrier-free this summer and can continue to do so. Still, the decision to remove the United States from the Safe Person List could still create confusion among American tourists, likely hurting the European travel industry, trade group officials said.

Most countries in the bloc do not require Americans to self-isolate upon arrival, but a few have kept quarantine requirements in place this summer, including, in some cases, for vaccinated visitors. The United States has remained closed to Europeans, who have expressed frustration at the lack of reciprocity.

Since June, most vaccinated American tourists have been able to safely enjoy the beaches of Greece, Spain or Portugal, the Italian countryside or the streets of Amsterdam or Paris, thus boosting a tourist industry that was closed to them. last year.

In countries like France, Greece and Spain, American visitors constitute the largest contingent of tourists from non-European countries. In others, such as Portugal, total spending by Americans is among the highest of any nationality.

But as the United States returns to a daily average of 100,000 Covid hospitalizations over the past week, the European Council has advised EU countries to keep their borders closed to non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans , in the hope of containing the spread of the Delta variant. The seven-day average of Covid hospitalizations in the United States peaked in mid-January with nearly 140,000 people hospitalized, according to federal data.

One of the council’s criteria for lifting the restrictions is that a country should have fewer than 75 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, but the United States has reported an infection rate well above this threshold, according to data provided by the European Center for Disease Control. The United States is also classified in the red zone by the agency, the second riskiest color, after dark red.

Other criteria defined by the European Council include a stable or declining trend in Covid cases. While reported coronavirus infections in the United States increased this month, that figure has remained relatively stable in the European Union.

Other countries removed from the safe country list include Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

