White House launches US Digital Corps





August 30, 2021

The White House on Monday launched a two-year scholarship designed to place early-career software engineers, data scientists and other technologists in federal agencies.

Dubbed the US Digital Corps, attendees will improve IT service delivery with respect to the federal coronavirus response, economic recovery, cybersecurity, and individual agency missions.

Project Day One proposed the scholarship in December as a way to eventually recruit thousands of recent graduates in technical fields, into what could become the Biden-Harris version of President John F. Kennedy’s Peace Corps or the Civilian Conservation Corps. of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. said Nick Sinai, former federal deputy director of technology under President Obama.

“We have great opportunities for experienced tech talent to serve in time-limited roles in government such as [the U.S. Digital Service], 18F and [Presidential Innovation Fellows]Sinai said. “But we didn’t focus on hiring talented government technologists early in their careers; the Digital Corps can change that.

The Digital Corps will be housed within the Technology Transformation Services of the General Services Administration, which has partnered with the Office of Management and Budget, Office of Personnel Management, Cybersecurity and Security Agency. infrastructure security and the Office of Science and Technology Policy to execute the program. The collaboration is remarkable as GSA, OMB and OPM aim to restore confidence in their working relationships, as is the involvement of CISA as USDS, 18F and the PIF program are not so focused on safety.

A first cohort will be launched with 30 fellows in the fall at more than five participating agencies, including the GSA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Fellows will be matched with agencies based on their skills and interests and mentored through a development program with individual performance plans.

Traditionally, the government has focused on degrees, but skills will be more important than a degree for the Digital Corps. Recruits will come from both major undergraduate programs and alternative training streams like apprenticeships, bootcamps, and certificate programs to make the cohort as diverse as possible. Currently, only 3% of the federal tech workforce is under 30 and only 26% are women.

“To provide best-in-class service delivery, agencies need to have the right mix of talent as their existing staff accelerates into retirement,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, in a statement. communicated. “The US Digital Corps is a forward-looking solution that will provide a solid foundation for technological modernization and digital transformation across the federal government and meet the Biden administration’s goals of advancing federal computing.” and cybersecurity. “

The Digital Corps was inspired by the nonprofit Coding It Forward Civic Digital Fellowship, which placed more than 300 academic technologists in 12 agencies. Co-founder Chris Kuang and Caitlin Gandhi moved to GSA to build the fraternity.

Applications open in the fall.

“The launch of the Digital Corps comes at a time when more and more technologists want to contribute to the public good,” said Jen Pahlka, former deputy federal technical director. “Many are disappointed with the opportunities of big technology and want to do things like ensure that eligible people receive food assistance or veterans benefits or expedite visas for refugees in the United States.”

