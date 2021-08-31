Caldor Fire forces thousands to flee; US 50 westbound closed





Vehicles idling in bumper-to-bumper traffic in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. On Monday, August 30, 2021 (Photo: Sam Metz / AP)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. Thousands of people rushed out of South Lake Tahoe on Monday as the entire resort town faced evacuation orders and wildfires rushed toward Lake Tahoe. Evacuation warnings issued for the city of 22,000 residents on Sunday turned into orders on Monday. Vehicles loaded with bicycles and camping gear and transport boats were stuck in traffic, wedged in a hazy, brown air that smelled of a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles rushed past. US Highway 50 has been closed to westbound traffic at Golf Club Drive. “This is a systematic evacuation, one neighborhood at a time,” South Lake Tahoe Police Lt. Travis Cabral said on social media. “I ask you, as a community, to remain calm.” The new orders came a day after communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly evacuated as the Caldor fire raged nearby. South Lake Tahoe’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated 36 patients in need of skilled nursing and 16 in acute care beds on Sunday, sending them to regional facilities away from the blaze, a Public Information Officer Mindi Befu said. The rest of the hospital was in the process of evacuating following Monday’s expanded orders. South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace has prepared to leave with her husband, youngest child, dogs and items given to them by their deceased parents that cannot be replaced. She figured the Caldor Fire would stay away. The fires of the past did not spread so quickly near the tourist town. “It’s just the culmination of another 14 to 18 more years of dead trees, the droughts we’ve had since, that sort of thing.” The region faces a warning from the National Weather Service regarding critical weather conditions for the fires on Monday and Tuesday. destroyed several homes on Sunday along Highway 50, one of the main roads leading to the south end of the lake. He also roared in the Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort, demolishing some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact. The fire swept through the mountains a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent visitors packing at a time when summer vacation was usually in full swing ahead of the holiday weekend. work. Cottages have been burnt down in the unincorporated community of Echo Lake, where Tom Fashinell has operated Echo Chalet with his wife since 1984. The summer-only resort offers cottage rentals, but has been ordered to close early for the season by the US Forest Service due to ongoing forest fires. Fashinell said he was glued to local television news. “We are watching to see if the building survives,” he said. The last major fire in the area took South Lake Tahoe by surprise after it exploded from an illegal campfire in the summer of 2007. The Angora fire burned less than 5 squares. miles but destroyed 254 homes, injured three and forced 2,000 to flee RELATED STORY: List of evacuation orders for the Caldor fire

