U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at the Ashland Alliance Luncheon





ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Republican U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell visited Ashland on Tuesday to address the Ashland Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce and the County Economic Development Agency of Boyd and Greenup at lunch.

During Senator McConnell’s remarks, he discussed the situation in Afghanistan, which he called a shameful and disastrous start. McConnell spoke of a previous conversation with President Biden where he promised he would not withdraw from Afghanistan until all Americans were out. Now those who remain in Afghanistan are totally at the mercy of the Taliban.

Senator McConnell wanted to remember why the United States went to Afghanistan in the first place and said that we had accomplished this mission. In terms of fatalities, McConnell says the United States has not lost any personnel in Afghanistan in the past year and a half in combat.

The United States lost 13 military personnel last week, Senator McConnell said it was a mistake and the country had left the Americans behind enemy lines. He fears those who remain could become potential hostages, but the secretary of state says the Taliban will be cooperative.

Senator McConnell shifted gears and discussed the impact of the pandemic on healthcare and the economy. McConnell said that in February 2020 we had the best economy we’ve had in years, now it’s gone. He thinks the only way to get the disease from the rear view is to get the vaccine.

McConnell spoke about the number of people inside our hospitals, saying the hospitals are full of patients who haven’t been vaccinated. Senator McConnell has discussed the effectiveness of vaccines and is urging people to do their part to help the world come out of this pandemic right now.

Senator McConnell spoke about the infrastructure bill saying that he believes this bill will cause inflation, calling it disproportionate and adding more to the amount of the national debt. Senator McConnell voted against this bill and the party voted unanimously against the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout.

Senator Mitch McConnell thanked everyone for the support and that he never would have thought he would be the longest-serving Republican senator in the country. He said none of this would have happened without all of you.

