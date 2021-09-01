UK-based Heroes raises $200 million to buy more Amazon sellers for roll-up play. – TechCrunch





Heroes, one of the startups aiming to build a large e-commerce business by acquiring small third-party sellers from Amazon’s Marketplace, has raised another massive amount to double its strategy. The London startup has raised $200 million, which will mainly be used to acquire more franchisees. Existing brands in the portfolio include categories such as babies, pets, sports, personal health, and home and garden categories. Some of them are category top-sellers like PremiumCare Dog Chews, Onco Baby Car Mirrors, gardening tool brand Davaon and Theraflow Wooden Foot Massage Roller — and we plan to continue building all these categories.

New York-based fund Crayhill Capital Management is providing the funding, and Riccardo Bruni, who co-founded the company with twin brother Alessio and third son Giancarlo, said most of the money would be used for the acquisition. So it comes in the form of debt.

Growing debt over equity at this point is standard for companies like Heroes. Heroes themselves are pretty young. Less than a year after its launch in November 2020, it launched a round of equity and debt with $65 million in funding. Other investors in the startup include 360 ​​Capital, Fuel Ventures and Upper 90.

Heroes are playing in a place that is quickly becoming a very crowded arena. Not only are there tens of thousands of businesses leveraging Amazon’s extensive fulfillment network to sell goods in the marketplace of e-commerce giants, but many of them are rapidly approaching the status of almost many startups launching to incorporate these third-party sellers someday. It’s like. .

Many roll-up plays follow a similar playbook. Through its Fulfillment by Amazon and Prime services, Amazon provides a marketplace to sell products to consumers and the infrastructure to fulfill those orders. Meanwhile, the roll-up business (in this case, Heroes) is acquiring FBA and several powerful companies that take advantage of the market. Heroes then consolidates them into a single technology platform they build to create better and more efficient supply chains, sharper machine learning and marketing and data analytics skills, and better economies of scale around new growth strategies.

But what’s remarkable about Heroes, aside from the fact that they’re the first roll-up players from the UK and continue to be one of the bigger players in Europe, is that technology plays a role just as important as maintaining solid relationships with the companies it targets. Now the major market vendors are likely to be acquired by several companies.

“Technology is very important,” Alessio said in an interview. “It helps to build strong processes that tie all systems together across brands and markets. But what we have is very different from a SaaS business. “Technology isn’t at the heart of what we do. In terms of acquisitions, we believe that human interaction ultimately wins. We don’t believe that technology can replace a robust acquisition process.”

Heroes’ three founder brothers (two of them, Riccardo and Alessio, pictured above) have a variety of investment, finance and operating roles (CVs include Merrill Lynch, EQT Ventures, Perella Weinberg Partners, Lazada, Nomura and Liberty Global) . ) and they say so far there are strong signs that the strategy is working. They claim that their business (revenue) has grown fivefold among brands they have acquired since their launch in November.

Collectively, roll-up startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to support these efforts. Other recent hopefuls to announce funding this year include Suma Brands ($150 million); brand enhancement ($250 million); Perch ($775 million); Factory 14 ($200 million); Thrasio (the largest companies in terms of reach, funds raised and ambitions today), Heyday, The Razor Group, Branded, SellerX, Berlin Brands Group (X2), Benitago, Latin America Valoreo and Rainforestand Una Brands out of Asia.

The picture emerging from much of this work is that many companies, including Heroes, are unwilling to make a particular approach particularly unique than the approaches of their competitors. Simply because there are about 10 million third-party sellers today. Amazon globally — especially because of the current market dynamics, the opportunity will be big enough for all of them.

“It’s no secret that we were inspired by Thrasio and others.” Riccardo said. “Combining with COVID-19 has greatly accelerated e-commerce across the continent.” He said the three brothers realized they had the right e-commerce, financing, and investment skills and knew what the ‘perfect storm’ was to seize the opportunity. “So we jumped in.”

For Heroes, the majority of its funds will be used for acquisitions, but it plans to double its headcount from its current 70 employees by the end of the year, with a focus on operations professionals who help run the acquired business.

