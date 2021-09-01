Stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan: US resident running out of options





WASHINGTON For more than a week, Samiullah Naderi, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, waited days and nights with his wife and son outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, hoping to be allowed to leave for one of the dozens of daily trips. flights to America.

15 meters away, Mr Naderi, 23, known as Sammy, said in a short telephone interview on Sunday evening, speaking in hesitant English, as gunshots crackled back- plan. Maybe the Taliban might let me in.

But on Monday, after learning that no one else would be allowed through the airport gate, Mr Naderi and his family returned to their apartment in Kabul with no clear path to Philadelphia, where he has lived for the past year. .

All flights are closed, he said with an incredulous laugh. I am scared.

Mr Naderi is among at least hundreds of American citizens and potentially thousands of green card holders stranded in Afghanistan at the end of a 20-year war that has resulted not in a reliable peace, but in a bridge two-week military airlift that evacuated more than 123,000 people.

Evacuations continued until the last US military flight from Kabul, which took off Monday evening, as the Biden administration pledged to help up to 200 remaining Americans escape what they fear be a brutal life under the Taliban.

The bottom line: 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave, President Biden said on Tuesday. He said the US government had alerted the Americans 19 times since March to leave Afghanistan.

And for the remaining Americans, there is no deadline, he said. We remain committed to getting them out if they want to get out.

About 6,000 Americans, the vast majority of whom have dual US-Afghan nationality, were evacuated after August 14, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on Monday. The State Department did not provide figures on how many legal permanent residents of the United States were also evacuated or, as in the case of Mr. Naderis, were unable to fly. Immigration and refugee groups estimated there were thousands left.

Mr Blinken described the extraordinary efforts to give Americans every opportunity to leave the country, as diplomats made 55,000 calls and sent 33,000 emails to American citizens in Afghanistan and, in some cases, them. escorted to Kabul airport.

We have no illusions that this will all be easy or quick, Mr. Blinken said at State Department headquarters in Washington. It will be an entirely different phase from the evacuation which has just ended. It will take time to overcome a new set of challenges.

But we’ll stay there, he said.

Several members of Congress had demanded that the US military remain in Afghanistan until US citizens, permanent residents and approximately tens of thousands of Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas can be evacuated. But this weekend, lawmakers appeared resigned as they recognized that many would be left behind.

Our team will continue to work to safely evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan allies and reunite families and loved ones, Oregon Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley said on Twitter Sunday evening. I urge the State Department and the rest of our government to continue to use every tool possible to get people to safety, on time or not.

Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse on Tuesday denounced Mr. Bidens’ comments as a display of cruel indifference to the Americans he abandoned behind enemy lines.

He promised the American people that our troops would stay until all Americans were out, Senator Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

Update

August 31, 2021, 8:47 p.m. ET

The chaotic effort to locate, contact and then expedite U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to safety has been bogged down, officials and advocacy groups said, by a lack of coordination within the U.S. government, frustrated attempts to educate the department and increasingly frequent warnings of possible attacks that have forced airport gates to close and meeting points to be relocated.

Rescue groups in the United States who have helped American citizens and Afghans who have worked with the United States government have described a heartbreaking and dizzying process in which those trying to escape were routed, and then diverted, to Pick-up points across Kabul where they had to board buses or join caravans. headed for the airport, but were stranded on the way.

Some people have reported that Taliban fighters at checkpoints took their US passports, aid workers said. Others said they were harassed or beaten on their way to meeting points and were unwilling to put themselves and their families at risk again. And some said they had been turned away by US troops standing guard at the airport gate.

Why can’t we get people out? said Freshta Taeb, the U.S.-born daughter of an Afghan refugee, who provides emotional counseling and translation services to Afghan immigrants in the United States, including those who have worked with the U.S. military.

Ms Taeb blamed the Biden administration for a military pullout that she said was done haphazardly, was negligently done.

It was time to create a plan and do what needed to be done to get these people out, she said. But it doesn’t seem like there was a strategy behind it.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 6

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim. A spokesperson told The Times the group wanted to put their past behind them, but there would be restrictions.

Ross Wilson, who was the top US diplomat in Afghanistan and was on the last military flight to leave, said on Twitter Monday that claims that US citizens were denied access to Kabul airport by the Embassy staff or US forces are bogus. .

In Washington, officials struggled to keep up.

Military officials had privately accused the State Department of acting too slowly to deal with a crush of people begging to be evacuated. State Department officials, already facing a backlog of Afghan visa applications that began under the Trump administration, initially focused on finding Americans and verifying their citizenship.

Officials said that a small but unspecified number of U.S. citizens have signaled that they do not want to flee Afghanistan, do not want to abandon their home, work or study, or refuse to leave relatives behind, including elderly parents who were not Americans and otherwise had no way out.

Foreign-born spouses of U.S. citizens and their unmarried children under the age of 21 can immigrate to the United States after receiving certain approvals, a process that was expedited for some Afghans during the evacuation. Extended family members, such as parents, siblings and other family members, must go through an immigration process which Jenna Gilbert, director of refugee representation at Human Rights First, said could take an extraordinarily long time.

But there are no plans to change visa requirements for extended family members who are expected to travel to the United States under other forms of eligibility, Ned Price, the spokesperson for the department, said on Friday.

Kabul airport is not expected to be fully functional for some time without the US military, although the Biden administration is relying on allies, including Turkey and Qatar, to resume some operations to facilitate small flights. charters for people who wish to leave. Mr. Blinken said. The State Department is also considering how to protect US citizens and Afghans at high risk of Taliban retaliation who travel to one of the many neighboring countries and seek safe passage to the United States from there. .

Mr Naderi said on Tuesday he did not know what to do, but was considering leaving Afghanistan through the border with Pakistan or Tajikistan. As proof of his US residency, he provided a picture of his green card, which he received last year, and said he was living with his father in Philadelphia in hopes of moving his wife and son. in the USA. (The State Department declined to comment on her case, citing privacy concerns.)

He returned to Afghanistan on August 10 to gather immigration documents for his wife and son, said his father, Esmail Naderi, who had worked for several US military companies in construction and other fields from 2004 to 2015. .

Five days later, the Taliban seized power and the United States embassy in Kabul closed its doors as diplomats were evacuated to the airport.

Obtaining the appropriate visas for the family on time was not possible. My situation is really bad right now, Samiullah Naderi said on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/us/politics/us-residents-kabul-evacuation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos