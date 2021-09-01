UK vacation plans must be kept for Covid-hit industry, warns unions and businesses | UK temporary leave system





As the employment subsidy program, which has supported more than 11 million employees, enters its final month, business groups and unions say vacation plans must be extended to protect workers in industries that continue to be hit by the pandemic.

Aviation industry workers and staff at UK airports should remain on vacation until next year, when travel restrictions are lifted and the airline industry is likely to return to normal, they said.

As unions and industry lobbying groups prepare for a surge in layoffs when employers surge, the appeal comes as many employers struggling to deal with the effects of the delta transformation prepare to rehire employees from coronavirus job retention plans. it came out

Up to 1.7 million workers took temporary leave in early August, and many jobs are expected to be at risk when employers are forced to pay all their wages.

In its economic outlook to be released next week, the UK Chamber of Commerce expects the unemployment rate to rise by more than 5%, partly as a result of general layoffs related to the termination of the layoff plan.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England said it expected the largest vacancy in history to be created in order to prevent a sharp rise in job losses and keep the unemployment rate at 4.7%.

BCC’s head of economics, Suren Thiru, is concerned that the smaller employers that have been hit hard will not be able to maintain their previous levels of employment.

The good news is that the labor market is improving and unemployment will not be what we feared when we forecasted last year, he said.

But many businesses are recovering from the pandemic and don’t have much cash. They are still rebuilding their finances, so the end of their vacation comes at the wrong time for them.

30 days before the vacation plan ends, employers must notify the government if they plan to lay off 20 to 99 employees.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the events industry, particularly the corporate hospitality sector, remains limited and companies supporting office workers are still struggling with a slow return to downtown workplaces.

He said more protection is needed for these industries.

TUC’s head of economics department, Kate Bell, said there was little evidence of large-scale layoffs by large companies, but said small businesses struggling financially were unable to maintain their previous levels of employment.

She said, given the great success of vacation planning, it’s strange why we don’t want to learn it and adapt to new circumstances.

Unite deputy general secretary Diana Holland said jobs would be lost unnecessarily when vacation plans were over.

She added: The most important of these is the aviation sector, where recovery is still lagging and, unlike any other sector, is heavily dependent on the lifting of international restrictions.

At a minimum, vacation planning for the aviation sector should continue. Failure to do so would dramatically damage the long-term recovery of this vital sector for the UK economy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has consistently rejected calls for extension, telling Conservative lawmakers concerned about rising unemployment that the government must stop subsidies to reduce surging public debt.

Nearly 70 million were used for vacation planning by early July, part of the roughly 100 million spent on job protection programs.

From April 2020 to 2021, the first year of the pandemic, the government borrowed $299 billion, the highest figure since records began in 1946.

There is speculation that the kickstart plan, which will last through December, but no decision has been made, but could be extended until next year, is the prime minister’s flagship plan to get young people who claim universal credit back to work.

vacation planning

Introduced in response to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme supports 80% of the monthly salary of up to 2,500 employees per month. It ends on 30 September, one of the most successful and expensive experiments the UK government has adopted to protect jobs through the crisis.

How many people are still on leave? At the beginning of August, around 1.7 million people took vacation (whole or part).

A few at the peak – about 8.9 million on May 8, 2020.

When did part-time leave start, and how many times? Part-time or flexible leave will begin on July 1, 2020, allowing employees to partially return to work. Since then, 1 million and 1.5 million people have consistently been laid off part-time. Maximum part-time leave was 1.56 million people on December 20, 2020.

In which sectors do you primarily use paid leave? Retail take-up peaked at 1.85 million on April 24, 2020. Hospitality take-up peaked at 1.65 million on April 10, 2020.

How the plan has changed in terms of projected pay 1 August 2020 Employers pay NICS and pension contributions on their time off wages (and continue to do so throughout the rest of the plan).

September 1, 2020 Employers pay 10% of wages (ie workers can receive 70% of wages under this scheme).

October 1, 2020 Employers pay 20% of wages (ie workers can receive 60% of wages under this scheme).

On November 1, 2020, employers will revert to paying only NICS and pension contributions under the plan extension.

July 1, 2021 Employers pay 10% of wages.

August 1, 2021 Employers pay 20% of wages.

