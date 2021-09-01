



Oil & Gas Industry Update

North Sea oil and gas producers are putting pressure on the government to support up to 18 new fossil fuel projects in a major test of Britain’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

Industry group OGUK argued that without new on-site support, ministers risked a “cliff” approach to domestic supply due to declining existing production, leaving the UK dependent on imports.

If all approved, it would spend £21 billion over the next five years developing new oil fields and extending the life of existing stockpiles, increasing UK production to 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

More details are presented in the report while British ministers are under strong pressure to halt all new oil and gas development in British waters as OGUK bolsters its own campaign to retain the North Sea sector.

The battle is centered on the Cambo oil project, 125 kilometers northwest of the Shetland Islands, one of 18 projects in recent controversy.

The UK government, which will host the UN’s COP26 climate summit later this year, must decide whether to approve Cambo’s development. Climate change experts say the approval is not in line with the country’s 2050 net zero target.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square against Cambo’s development © Vuk Valcic/Alamy

The Paris-based International Energy Agency also says energy groups around the world must halt all new oil and gas exploration projects starting this year to curb global warming.

However, OGUK said a failed investment in new oil and gas fields to replace the declining oil and gas fields “will only allow the UK to meet a third of its future demand, making the country more dependent on imports”.

Last year, oil and gas still met 73% of the UK’s primary energy consumption, he said. Gas imports hit an all-time high between January and March as households turned on heating during the cold winter months.

The UK started producing oil and gas in 1967, but the industry peaked at the turn of the century and is now in long-term decline. UK production, equivalent to around 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, down 5% in 2020, accounts for about 1% of global demand.

Nevertheless, OGUK said production in UK waters was sufficient to meet 95% of domestic oil demand and 54% of gas demand last year, and that the UK minister should pursue a “managed diversion”.

OGUK’s Chief Executive Officer Deirdre Michie said: “This approach will ensure that the UK can produce as much as possible from indigenous production as long as it continues to use oil and gas.” In hydrocarbon extraction, the UK has no control over emissions related to imports.

She dismissed the “cliff approach” to end Britain’s oil and gas extraction “proposed by some” as “a symbolic gesture that does little to help address Britain’s continuing energy needs”.

The Climate Change Commission, a government advisory group, predicts that by 2050, demand for petroleum products will decrease by 85% and gas consumption will decrease by more than 70%.

However, OGUK said hydrocarbons will still be needed in 2050 in certain manufacturing processes, potentially supporting new industries such as low-carbon hydrogen production.

