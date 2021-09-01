US Congress: Sufficiently Fund Public Housing





(Washington, DC) The United States Congress should allocate sufficient funding to allow local public housing authorities to fully address the growing backlog of repair needs, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. , and the United States House Committee on Financial Services.

Public housing is essential to protect the right to affordable housing, especially for women and people with disabilities, as well as blacks, Indigenous people and other people of color, but it has been underfunded for decades. Congress recently approved a budget resolution of $ 3.5 trillion, of which $ 339 billion is allocated to housing programs. However, Congress has yet to decide how this money will be spent.

The recently approved $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution is a critical opportunity to reverse the damage caused by the federal government’s decades-long neglect of public housing, said Jackson Gandour, business and human rights researcher at Human Rights Watch. Congress should act to protect the human rights of the nearly two million people who depend on social housing in the United States.

Since its rents are capped at 30% of household income and residents enjoy various procedural protections against eviction, public housing is a crucial source of housing stability for low-income tenants.

However, according to an analysis by Human Rights Watch, after adjusting for inflation, funding for major repairs is now about 35% lower than it was in 2000. As a result, the availability of Public housing falls far short of needs, and residents have seen their homes deteriorate, compromising their basic right to adequate housing. Each year, up to 15,000 social housing units are closed or demolished because they are no longer habitable.

Rather than providing sufficient funding, Congress created new programs that remove housing from the conventional public housing program. Under one of these programs, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), local public housing authorities have transferred or leased their developments to private companies to obtain the necessary funding for repairs.

Human Rights Watch research on this program in New York found that it reduced monitoring and protection of residents and, in some developments, has been associated with increased eviction rates. It is also unclear whether the program has led to consistent improvements in the quality of housing, as several residents of New York City housing units converted under this program have reported persistent habitability issues.

The increase in funding for public housing would signal a re-commitment to the program’s original promise: that everyone deserves safe, quality and affordable housing, Gandour said. By reinvesting in social housing, we can ensure that no one has to choose between unaffordable housing and uninhabitable housing.

