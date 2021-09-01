Liz Truss has appointed a new Trade Commissioner to promote UK trade.





Two new Her Majestys Trade Commissioners (HMTCs) have been appointed today by International Trade Minister Liz Truss to play a key role in attracting internal investment and helping UK companies seize export opportunities across Europe and Central Asia.

Working closely with the broader diplomatic network and other UK government peers in the region, the new HMTC will lead the coordinated efforts of foreign governments to promote UK trade and provide jobs and prosperity to the UK economy.

Chris Barton, formerly Acting Director of Trade Negotiation at DIT, has been appointed HMTC for Europe. HMTC Representative in Europe Kenan Poleo becomes HMTC in Eastern Europe and Central Asia Network (EECAN).

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

As an independent trading country, relations with its closest trading partners, Europe and Central Asia, remain very important. We are working hard to promote the UK as a top investment destination and help UK exporters access new markets, especially in forward-looking industries like science, technology and the green economy.

I am delighted to welcome Chris and Kenan as His Majesty’s Trade Commissioners. They provide proven expertise and a wealth of knowledge to help UK companies succeed in this new trading environment and take advantage of new opportunities when concluding trade agreements.

Kenan Poleo, HM Trade Commissioner at EECAN, said:

I am honored to be appointed as Your Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Countries in this dynamic region continue to diversify their economies into areas where the UK excels, such as technology and clean growth.

My primary priority is to support UK companies realizing the opportunities this diversification offers through dialogue and collaboration on market access, innovation and key global challenges we share.

As GDP per capita across the region is expected to maintain an upward trajectory in the near future, our team is ready to guide businesses on how to strengthen their investment and export horizons in this exciting and growing market.

HM European Trade Director Chris Barton said:

Your Majesty I am delighted to have been appointed as Commissioner for European Trade. Europe accounts for half of UK exports and is our largest source of internal investment. The ratification of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, along with new FTAs ​​with other European countries, provides a strong basis for further opportunities.

With this solid foundation, it is important to encourage trade and investment between the UK and other European countries by lowering the UK’s barriers to trade in Europe, helping UK businesses export to Europe, attracting internal investment from Europe, and advocating for rules. It’s my job. based international trade system with Europe.

I look forward to collaborating with colleagues, friends and partners across Europe to deliver this exciting agenda.

