Shell pushes ahead with 50,000 EV charging stations in the UK





EV update

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive electric vehicle news.

Royal Dutch Shell has proposed installing 50,000 on-street electric vehicle charging units in the UK within four years, a move that could give the energy group a third of the public charging market by 2025.

Transport is the biggest contributor to UK emissions and the government has pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

However, there has been serious criticism in recent years of the lack of charging infrastructure for drivers who do not have access to on-street parking facilities, which has been hampering the spread of electric vehicles.

Competition and market authorities warned in a July report that the launch of street public chargers was “slow and very choppy”. The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has warned that there is a “mountain to climb” to meet the UK’s goal of phasing out petrol and diesel this year.

Shell plans to expand rapidly through its charging infrastructure business. Ubitricity, which was acquired in February, installs electric vehicle charging stations on street furniture such as lampposts and bollards.

The company said it hopes to promote the dissemination of street chargers by providing assistance to local authorities to finance installations “with potentially zero cost”.

A government plan designed to encourage installation by the city council has already offered to cover 75% of the cost of the installation, but the remaining 25% must be financed and enrollment has been slow.

David Bunch, UK Country Chairman of Shell, said: “We wanted to give drivers across the UK an electric vehicle charging option to switch to electric vehicles.” He added that he is installing charging stations separately in front yards and other places such as supermarkets.

According to data from the English Housing Association, a third of UK households are homeless, up to 68% for households living in social housing. The problem is particularly acute in cities and urban areas where 62% of households have no driveways.

Shell’s move could add to CMA’s concern that the market structure could lead to limited consumer choice in offering on-road EV charging. Competition watchdogs warned in their July report that if markets were “leaved unconfirmed,” they could “create regional monopolies.”

Ubitricity currently has more than 3,600 street chargers in the UK, mainly cities, which has already become a market leader, according to Zap-Map, an app that helps drivers find charging points.

suggestion

If Shell’s target is met, it will account for a third of the 150,000 public charging points that the UK government’s advisory panel, the Climate Change Committee, said will be needed by 2025 to stay on track to meeting its 2050 target. zero emissions. There are currently over 25,500 public charging stations in the UK.

Other oil majors and utilities have also expanded rapidly into the market in recent years. In 2018, BP acquired UK charging network operator Chargemaster, while French state-owned utility EDF acquired a majority stake in Pod Point last year.

The company will not raise its investment figures to its UK target, but said in February that it will spend $3 billion a year on global marketing operations, including EV charging networks and gasoline, as part of the transition to clean energy technologies. front yard business.

Oswald Clint, an energy analyst at Bernstein, estimates the total cost of 50,000 street charging stations to be between $150 million and $250 million, which translates into a relatively “cheap” lamppost charger. Points from $3,000 to $5,000 each.

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at the range of FT here.

Curious about FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability? Learn more about science-based goals here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/15ce96bf-bc3b-451a-8124-6ce03d4c22df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos