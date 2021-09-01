The reality of a family of Afghan refugees who landed in the UK after escaping trauma in Kabul





Henry Moggridge, head of emergency response for the British Red Cross in London, said that people from Afghanistan are very special how resilient and emotionally strong they are.

I can’t believe they’ve gone through everything they’ve been through and that they’re moving forward.

Mogrid, 26, was one of many aid workers to welcome Afghan refugees safely transported to Britain from Taliban-controlled Kabul when they arrived at Heathrow Airport last week.

I was caring for particularly vulnerable people and kept an eye on single mothers, people with very young babies, or large families.

Quickly identify who needs to help children with dirty clothes or diapers that haven’t changed in days, or who isn’t carrying a bag.

I had a mother who helped me. She had five children and she just looked the most exhausted. My father went out to deal with passports and bags, and the children were crying because they were so tired. I sat with them, drew a picture and got a cookie for the smallest cookie.

When we all went to the Home Office desk to dispose of them, I saw my father with tears in his eyes. He was so thrilled and grateful for the welcome we could give them.

We didn’t have to exchange horses. I just looked into his eyes, and then it was.

Aid workers said they also witnessed scenes of horrific sorrow among the hopeful faces.

Moggridge said some people have lost contact with their families for several days.

They don’t know where they are, they may have returned to Afghanistan, or they may have escaped. they don’t know And there are those who just stare into space. They were very shocked.

The NHS mental health team is on-site to assist individuals with early signs of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Upon arrival, the Red Cross team is supporting quarantined refugees in 20 hotels across London. As Afghanistan is on the red list, new arrivals must remain closed with their families for 10 days under Covid security rules as the Ministry of Home Affairs continues to process applications and seek more permanent accommodation.

Henry Moggridge, 26, is part of the British Red Cross team leading refugee work in London (Photo: British Red Cross)

It’s a very complex task, as you can imagine, Moggridge said. All hotel rooms are for families, couples or groups. And each has different requirements.

We work with a variety of partner charities to accommodate everyone. We got people to work for the welfare. [children] Under 5 years old, those who work in distribution and logistics who understand the full requirements of any hotel and try to get things to people as quickly as possible.

Plus, our volunteers do welfare checks and ask people, “Are you okay?” What do you need? We are also working on translating trauma flyers so that they can see written resources about their mental health as well.

He estimates that there are about 3,000 Red Cross-backed refugees in London. They are catered by hotel kitchen chefs, and hotel guards and receptionists have turned into humanitarians to welcome new guests, following an agreement the hotel has made to support these efforts.

But right now, there is little on the minds of new guests other than a warm bath and a good night’s sleep.

I took an unaccompanied minor to a hotel last week and their agenda was showers and beds, he said.

It will be a long-awaited and very welcome opportunity for many. Being able to stop traveling and finally go to bed is amazing.

In the following list, he will be distributing thousands of items donated by the British public over the past two weeks to those starting a new life in the UK.

Moggridge added: The public was surprisingly generous and we received a lot of donations. So it will take a lot of manpower in the field to help us sort and distribute it. What happens next to a refugee depends on why he or she came to England. They may be moved to additional temporary accommodation.

This is a monumental challenge facing local authorities today. Thousands of people basically need a new life.

