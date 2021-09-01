EMM seeks Church-wide support to warmly welcome Afghans to U.S. – Episcopal News Service





[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church has launched a fundraising campaign to support Episcopal Migration Ministries as it and other refugee resettlement agencies prepare to welcome and assist thousands of Afghans who have fled their country of originated after the Taliban took control this month.

Episcopal Migration Ministries, or EMMs, have set an initial target of $ 4 million, based on its estimate of how much its affiliates will need to provide housing, clothing, legal assistance and other forms of support. support to newly arrived Afghans for a period of up to six months. Donations can be made online at the Neighbors Welcome: Afghan Allies Fund.

The needs are great and will require our communities and congregations to come together to contribute financially, provide housing, volunteer and pray, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said on August 31 in a video message in which he supported such efforts. . You can also stay involved in advocacy work to ensure the United States government honors its commitments to our Afghan allies.

The Episcopal Church is one of 88 faith-based organizations that signed a letter to President Joe Biden on August 30 calling on him to urge the United States to welcome and protect Afghans in need of refuge. The Washington-based Church’s Office of Government Relations encouraged Episcopalians to lobby lawmakers to make it easier for Afghans to resettle in the United States.

The EMM also invites dioceses, congregations and Episcopalians to provide various non-monetary supports to Afghan families, including volunteering and becoming a community sponsor. A top priority is to identify temporary places for these Afghans to live, such as vacant church rectories and diocesan camps and conference centers. Those interested in providing accommodation or volunteering can complete the EMM online form.

The ministry of welcoming those who flee violence is nothing less than the work of God who calls us to walk on the path of love as Jesus of Nazareth taught us, through compassion, through practical care, showing our new neighbors that we are neighbors, Curry mentioned.

The Afghan government fell to the Taliban on August 15, hastening the end of the United States’ 20-year war in the country. The US military completed its withdrawal on August 30 after spending the last two weeks securing the airport in the capital, Kabul, to ensure fleeing Americans and Afghans have access to flights out of the country.

About 50,000 Afghans are allowed into the United States under what is called a humanitarian parole program, which was created as the crisis in Afghanistan intensified with the fall of the government.

The humanitarian parole program is separate from the refugee resettlement program that the EMM and eight other agencies facilitate on behalf of the State Department, although the agencies plan to provide services to these Afghans similar to the ones they have. provided since 1980 as part of the refugee resettlement program. These services include English and cultural orientation courses, employment services, school enrollment, and initial accommodation and transportation assistance.

The EMM and other resettlement agencies have already helped resettle some Afghans through the government’s Special Immigrant Visa Program, which is open to people who fear persecution for their work supporting the US government.

The parole program is intended to accommodate other arrivals amid the recent crisis in Afghanistan who do not yet have legal resident status. Once in the United States, some may be able to apply for special immigrant visas, while others will apply for asylum, Allison Duvall said. , EMM Senior Director for Church Relations and Engagement.

Afghans will receive just enough financial support from the federal government to start their lives in this country, Duvall told Episcopal News Service. Until they qualify for special immigrant visas or asylum, they will not be eligible for government benefits or the type of longer-term financial support available to families who are part of the program. resettlement of refugees, said Duvall.

Another challenge is tight deadlines. Refugee resettlement agencies typically have weeks and months, if not years, to prepare for the families they host, Duvall said. With Afghans, some may arrive with less than a day’s notice, leaving little time to find accommodation. This added to the urgency of the EMM’s efforts in its work with its affiliates.

Everyone says we’ve never seen anything like it before, Duvall said.

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, a branch of EMM in the Diocese of Texas, received 50 Afghans in the past month, an unprecedented number, according to Ali Al Sudani, the agency’s program manager. These people arrived on special immigrant visas. Others are expected soon thanks to the parole program.

These are the people who supported us [in Afghanistan], and now it’s our role to support them, Sudani told ENS.

Sudani, who came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee in 2009, said Interfaith Ministries is working with its faith-based partners, including episcopal congregations, to mobilize resources to provide a warm welcome to Afghans. In a single day, supporters responded to an online wishlist sending nearly 200 packages containing household items, he said, from towels and pillows to televisions and microwaves.

The organization has also launched a public awareness campaign partly to generate material support, but also to educate the community about these new neighbors and why they are here. The response from communities so far has been overwhelmingly positive, he said.

In my work here with interfaith ministries, I have never seen such a supportive response to refugee groups before, he said.

David Paulsen is editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be contacted at [email protected]

