London skyscraper plans threaten Britain’s oldest synagogue | London





Surrounded by glass, steel and concrete skyscrapers, the courtyard of the City of London houses a historic and religious gem, England’s oldest synagogue.

On Friday evening, when the Jewish Sabbath begins, it takes 45 minutes to light up to 240 candles from the original chandelier hanging from the ceiling of a 320-year-old building.

The Bevis Marks Synagogue not only hosts weekly prayer services, but also welcomes visitors and field trips, and hosts lectures and community events in its first-class building. Weddings and religious festivals are held in the courtyard.

But, according to Rabbi Shalom Morris, all of this is now in jeopardy because of plans to build two massive towers that will block natural light from reaching the synagogue. We’ll be mushrooms in the forest, Morris said.

A proposal for an office block with 48 and 21 floors will be decided by the City of London Corporation next month. Nearly 1,500 counter-letters from heritage groups, academia and multi-religious groups have been sent, raising concerns about the impact on London’s only non-Christian chapel.

The interior of a 320-year-old Class I-listed synagogue. Photo: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

The synagogue was built in 1701 and was first erected in 1290 after the Jews expelled from England obtained permission from Oliver Cromwell in the mid-17th century. It is now the only synagogue in Europe and perhaps the world that has continued to worship during its existence.

Originally, the synagogue was surrounded by buildings of similar or lower height, allowing light to enter through arched windows. However, over time, the adjacent buildings grew taller and taller. The 56-story skyscraper, nicknamed the Diamond, was approved in 2018.

Synagogues are also concerned about the potential risks of deep drilling in the area for pile foundations required for high-rise buildings, as well as increased noise levels due to construction and more footsteps after the tower is completed.

I understand that poetry needs to grow and develop and we have tried to tolerate it. But now we have reached a tipping point where this growth puts the synagogue at risk, Morris said.

We feel that the sensitivity and importance of the site has been neglected. Had this been proposed next to St Pauls, this tower would never have been built. Bevis Marks is an English Jewish cathedral synagogue. The planning authorities see us as a nuisance, not a treasure to be protected. The level of anxiety and frustration this brings to our society is very difficult.

The synagogue is located behind this building, which has been demolished and rebuilt even higher. Photo: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Former London mayor Sir Michael Bear said he was an avid supporter of increasing London’s modern office space, but was perplexed and perplexed by the way genuine considerations of heritage were handled.

Historic England, an organization that protects British-built heritage, has also expressed concern about the proposal. A spokesperson said: The intentionally enclosed surroundings for access via a secluded courtyard are an important part. [the synagogues] set and contribute to its importance. While strong implications for this remain, the courtyard has been eroded by recent high-rise developments in the area, undermining both its once-private and intimate character and its importance within its surroundings.

The quality of natural light is an important part of the character and atmosphere of the building’s interior, the spokesperson added.

Bevis Marks, which includes locals, city staff, students and international visitors, recently underwent a 7-metre renovation project, including a new visitor center completed this week to celebrate the Jewish New Year next week and to celebrate the 320th anniversary of the synagogue. Saturday.

This is not only a historical place, but also a living place and a community. Morris said he was not interested in simply being a museum.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said the planning committee had considered relevant expressions, both in favor and against the development, before making a final decision, but could not comment on specific applications.

