UK and Taliban Discuss Evacuation and Anti-Terrorism | Afghanistan





One of Britain’s chief intelligence officers held talks with Taliban leaders to negotiate an escape from Afghanistan for the British people and Afghans who worked with British troops, seeking assurances that the country would not become a base for international terrorists.

Sir Simon Gass, chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, visited Doha, Qatar, where most of the Taliban exiled leadership is located, a few days ago to speak with the new rulers of Afghanistan as British, American and other Western troops withdrew.

Discussions with the group that Britain and its allies have fought for for 20 years are part of a broader British and Western effort to reach an understanding with the Taliban that could eventually lead to diplomatic recognition.

However, there is an immediate emphasis on back-channel discussions aimed at allowing Afghans wanting to come to the UK to pass safely to neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Thousands of Afghans classified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as endangered were not able to be picked up over the weekend when emergency airlifts ended. An additional 1,000 Afghan interpreters and their families are detained in the country with qualifications for resettlement in the UK.

Gass was appointed Special Representative for Afghan Transition by Boris Johnson and was tasked with leading potentially esoteric negotiations. ousted government.

“Special Representative Simon Garth visited Doha and met with senior Taliban representatives to emphasize the importance of a safe escape for the British people and the Afghan people who worked with us in Afghanistan,” Downinga spokesman said. last 20 years.

Britain is desperate to avoid Afghanistan becoming a base for international terrorism, according to British sources, and is one of the topics being discussed at the meeting. ISKP, a member of the local Islamic State (ISKP), claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that killed nearly 200 people at the airport on Thursday, but the group is hostile to the Taliban and has no ability to strike abroad.

But British security agencies are concerned that the Taliban could allow jihadist groups to set up training camps similar to those operated by al Qaeda before September 11.

Back-channel conversations in which intelligence officers communicate with past or present enemies are not new. CIA Director William Burns met with the de facto leader of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, a week ago to discuss a final US withdrawal at the end of the Twenty Years’ War.

Britain fought alongside the United States in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. A total of 457 British soldiers were killed in battles with Taliban soldiers, many more in fierce fighting in the southern province of Helmand.

British foreign intelligence agency MI6 was also active during the crisis, and Pakistani media reported Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army, to discuss intelligence and defense cooperation after Director Sir Richard Moore withdrew from Pakistan last week. reported to have met Afghanistan.

Parliamentarians remain concerned about the safety of those imprisoned there who have come in contact with people seeking help in resettlement in the UK. Earlier, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said at a briefing for lawmakers on Tuesday morning that Afghans should use their own judgment when deciding whether to flee to the border.

