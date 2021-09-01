Canada dethrones United States with overtime goal to win women’s hockey world title





CALGARY, Alta .– Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the reigning five-time United States 3-2 on Tuesday night to win their first gold at the women’s world hockey championship since 2012.

Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated on the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it over the crossbar and post before entering. until the buzzer sounds after a video review.

The Canadians rushed onto the ice and huddled on top of each other to celebrate their 11th world championship title.

“It’s so weird how it happened,” said Canadian forward Sarah Fillier. “We were all sitting on the bench, thinking we had to finish the next 11 minutes. But the bells rang and we all jumped on it. It’s so crazy, but it’s so cool.”

Canada fell 2-0 in the first period, just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals – 2 minutes and 29 seconds apart – in the second to tie the game.

Jenner scored on a power play when she circled the puck in front of the net and brought it from the backhand to the forehand to get around Nicole Hensley’s left pad.

Jamie Lee Rattray equalized by redirecting Jocelyne Larocque’s shot from the point. Rattray nearly won with 90 seconds left in regulation, but his breakaway shot went off Hensley and deflected off the post.

“I think our team held on from start to finish. We showed a lot of character, ”said Canadian forward Melodie Daoust. “Just to be able to celebrate from here at home with our family and friends, I think it’s amazing.”

Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the United States have been extended, including in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017.

“That’s why it’s the biggest rivalry in sport,” said US forward Amanda Kessel.

Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the Americans for a third straight game. She hit her own rebound between the legs of goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Carpenter scored his fifth tournament goal, all in the last three games, on a power play at just 12:35 into the game.

The United States had won eight of the previous nine titles, including in 2019, when Canada failed to reach the final for the first time in the history of the tournament which began in 1990.

In the third-place match, Petra Nieminen scored her sixth goal of the event and Finland beat Switzerland 3-1.

Finland won their 13th bronze medal at the event. Switzerland were aiming for their second bronze medal, the first coming in 2012 against the Finns.

Tanja Niskanen only needed 99 seconds to put Finland on the board. Niskanen didn’t score and sent the puck over Saskia Maurer’s glove for her first goal of the tournament. Finland started the second period the same, as Ella Viitasuo scored 54 seconds on a shot from the post for a 2-0 advantage.

Nieminen gave Finland a 3-1 lead after a three-second power play late in the second period by redirecting Michelle Karvinen’s shot from the point.

Lara Stalder brought Switzerland back to 2-1 three minutes later, finishing a 2-2 opportunity after a key save by Maurer at the other end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/32123225/canada-dethrones-us-goal-win-women-world-hockey-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos