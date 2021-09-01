British drivers have warned they will face fines of 1,000 people this week as three major driving laws change.





All drivers in the UK have been warned about three motor vehicle laws going into effect this week.

In addition to gasoline changes, drivers also change their licenses and license plates.

The new fuel contains up to 10% bioethanol displacing up to 5% E5 and is being introduced to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

However, it is found that filling an incompatible vehicle with E10 gasoline can damage seals, plastics and metals over time due to the corrosive properties of bioethanol.

From renewing your driver’s license to getting new fuel, here’s what you need to know.

Read More: M&S Issues Closing Notice to Thousands of Shoppers Heralding the End of an Era

1. Wednesday E10 Fuel Release

Starting September 1st, the standard petrol for all front yards will be switched from E5 to E10.

This means that most vehicles running on gasoline will no longer see the E5 at gas stations in the UK.

The difference between the E10 and E5 is that the E5 contains only 5% renewable ethanol while the new version contains 10%, which reduces vehicle emissions.

E10 gasoline is already widely used around the world, including Europe, USA and Australia.

All cars produced after 2011 are recommended to fill the E10. The same is true for most cars produced since the late 1990s.

You can check if your vehicle is compatible by entering your registration information on the government’s E10 service page.

If your car is not compatible you should look for ‘Super Grade E5 Lead Free’ instead.

2. Your driver’s license extension will end

DVLA extended driver’s licenses that expired between February 1 and December 31, 2020 for 11 months, when Covid restrictions peaked last year.

This means that your driver’s license, which is due to expire in October 2020, will be valid until the end of 2020, but most renewals are currently due in September 2021.

Drivers do not need to apply for a license renewal until they are notified before the extension expires.

It all depends on when the extension started. For example, if your license is due to expire in December 2020.

Drivers who fail to renew their license could face a fine of 1,000, urging them to renew as soon as possible.

DVLA said the new license is currently delayed by five months, but drivers can continue to drive once they get confirmation that their application is being processed.

3. Change license plate

The September license plate change brings the new 71 design to the new vehicle.

However, the new design isn’t the only update to license plates as new technical standards are released.

The old BS AU 145d standard, which has been in use since 2001, will be replaced by the new BS AU 145e plate on 1 September.

The new standard makes the new plate more durable.

And under the new rules, license plates can only use black letters to make them easier for ANPR cameras to read.

This means that from September 2021 two-tone numbers will not be allowed on UK license plates.

However, if the existing plate meets the requirements of the existing standard (BSAU 145d), it remains legal and does not need to be changed.

The new license plate will also include the supplier’s business address and zip code.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-drivers-warned-1000-fines-21448046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos