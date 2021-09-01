Maxime Cressy delivers the biggest upheaval to date at the US Open





Maxime Cressy, an American qualifier, produced the biggest upheaval so far at this year’s US Open. Playing with a serve and return volley style and big-point panache, Cressy rallied to two sets in the first round to defeat No. 9 seed Pablo Carreo Busta in a tie-breaker in the fifth. set.

Like most Cressys games, it was a contrast of styles. He rushed for the net whenever possible and sometimes when it didn’t seem advisable against Carreo Busta, a fast and fit Spaniard who has reached the semi-finals of the US Open twice and has one of the best base matches of the tour.

The 6-foot-6 Cressy hit 44 aces, and his swashbuckling victory forced him to save four match points in the final set tiebreak before winning 5-7, 4 -6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7). The match was played on Court 4, an outdoor court that created a stadium-like atmosphere at the end as fans craned their necks to look at nearby spots and crowded into the top row of the pitch stands. workout and watched Cressy scrapping and stealing for the biggest win of her career.

Born in Paris, his father is French and his mother American. Cressy, 24, later became a UCLA collegiate star and chose to represent the United States. He is fluent in French and English, and his game speaks to the older generation of tennis stars who grew up playing service tennis and volleyball. This style has gradually disappeared: a victim of slower courts and racquet stringing technology that makes it easier to make precise, plunging passes. But the courts seem to be quick at this year’s US Open, and Cressy was able to put his volleyball skills and large stature to use when it mattered most.

He won 46 of 70 serve and volley points and 64 of 97 total net points, frequently hitting punches or scales and pushing forward. It’s great to see this style work on tour, said Martin Blackman, general manager of player development at the United States Tennis Association. Faster courts help, but you still need to be able to hit those great volleys under pressure.

Cressy hit hard down the stretch, saving the first three match points as he was down 3-6 in the tiebreaker. The first two came on his serve and on the second he hit two world-class low backhand volleys to stay in point. In the third, at 5-6, Carreo double faults, weakly hitting his second serve in the middle of the net. Cressy saved one last match point at 6-7 with another backhand volley winner before concluding: raising both arms and screaming as the crowd chanted Maxime. He then reached out to the crowd to celebrate.

Cressy is one of three former UCLA players to advance to the second round of this US Open. The others are Marcos Giron and Cressys’ former roommate Mackenzie McDonald, who beat No.27 seed David Goffin 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday and will next face Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Cressy will face Nikoloz Basilashvili, a former top 20 player, who advanced on Tuesday after Sebastian Korda, another promising young American player, retired in the second set due to a gastrointestinal issue.

But Cressy made it a day of pleasant surprises for American men’s tennis as well, and he is the first American to defeat a Top 10 player in US Open singles since Jack Sock defeated Marin. Cilic in the third round in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/sports/tennis/maxime-cressy-us-open-upset.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos