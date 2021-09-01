159 MPs introduce bill to award gold medal to 13 US soldiers killed in Kabul attack





Top line

More than 100 members of the House on Tuesday introduced a bill to award a Congressional gold medal to the 13 U.S. military personnel killed in an Islamic State attack on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport last week , with many Democrats signing the bill.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 4: Reps Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Left, and Michelle Steel, R-Calif., Are seen … [+] in a group photo with freshmen from the House Republican Conference on the Capitol Steps on Monday, Jan.4, 2021. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Highlights

Representative Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Who introduced the bill with 158 cosponsors on Tuesday, said in a statement that the troops should be honored for helping US citizens and Afghan allies to evacuate Afghanistan in completely safe.

The text of the bill notes that the attack marked the deadliest day of the war in Afghanistan for the United States in more than a decade, and commends the soldiers for their bravery and bravery against armed enemy combatants. .

The Pentagon says troops, mostly Marines in their early 20s, were killed along with more than 200 Afghan civilians in a suicide bombing attack by the Islamic State terrorist group while helping with evacuations as part of the US withdrawal. of the country’s troops.

Forbes has contacted leaders in Congress and the White House for comment.

Key context

Congressional gold medals have taken on new and increasingly political significance this year in the wake of the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. A bill to award the medals to the Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police officers who responded to the attack easily cleared both Houses of Congress, but 21 House Republicans, many of whom downplayed attack, voted against them.

Tangent

The deaths of the 13 servicemen have been brandished by some Republicans in Congress as a stick against President Joe Biden and his administration, with some even calling for the ouster of Biden and other administration officials following the attack . White House press secretary Jen Psaki retorted that it was not a day for politics.

What to watch out for

The Biden administration has vowed to relentlessly pursue Islamic State, including the retaliatory and preemptive strikes already launched against members of the group, with Biden telling the terror group in a speech on Tuesday: “We don’t have any. finished with you again “.

