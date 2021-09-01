Afghans offer British troops to stay in Britain indefinitely | UK News





Afghan people who worked with Britain will remain indefinitely, the Interior Ministry announced.

Afghans, who worked with the British government and military, were previously only allowed to temporarily reside for five years.

Now – as part of a plan called Operation Warm Welcome – they will be able to stay permanently in the UK, allowing them to work indefinitely.

Image: Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan who helped Britain arrive in the UK.

This plan is available to people eligible for the Afghanistan Migration and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

This puts priority on those who are considered a serious threat to their lives now that the Taliban are in control of Afghanistan.

More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 13, of which more than 8,300 are ARAP applicants.

All arrivals will also be provided with a COVID vaccine.

More than 700 people who have arrived in the UK have already self-quarantined and have been released from quarantine.

The UK government has said it will provide the following in addition to indefinite leave:

• £12m to support your child’s education

• £3 million to help people access health care

• £5 million housing aid for Parliament

• Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships for up to 300 students – English courses are free for adults as well.

Afghan refugees: Taliban ‘could have killed us’

There will also be services to help create an online portal for new arrivals to register for national insurance numbers, accommodation and assistance offers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We owe a huge debt to those who have worked with the military in Afghanistan and have decided to provide the support they and their families need to rebuild their lives in the UK.”

“I know these are going to be incredibly tough times, but I hope the waves of support and generosity already expressed by the British public will inspire them.”

Newly appointed Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins told Sky News: “In the last two weeks alone, we’ve evacuated about 15,000 people to our country, and of course more people we’ve done right since April. ..

“They are the ones who have worked with our soldiers on the ground over the past 20 years to protect them, help translate, and help embassies and other areas work.

“So the Prime Minister’s promise is absolutely clear about this. They did the right thing by us and we want to do the right thing by them.”

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Plan is still being developed, aiming to accommodate up to 20,000 refugees in Afghanistan.

