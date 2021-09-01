16th UK-Taiwan Renewable Energy Roundtable Highlights O&M and Floating Wind Innovations





More than 200 industry players, along with more than 16 companies, participated in this online conference to share best practices in offshore wind farm operations and maintenance (O&M), smart grids and innovative floating offshore wind technologies. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between CSBC, Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder, and Flotation Energy, a British floating wind power developer, focusing on cooperation in Taiwan’s floating wind power development. The MOU signing was witnessed by YU Cheng-Wei, Secretary-General of the Department of Energy and John Dennis, representative of the UK in Taiwan.

Through its energy transition policy, Taiwan plans to increase the share of renewable energy generation to 20% by 2025 and become an offshore wind power hub in Asia. The three phases of Taiwan’s offshore wind power policy are divided into demonstration, potential, and zone development. Recently, Taiwan officially started the third phase of offshore wind power development. On August 19, 2021, the Ministry of Economy announced the developer selection mechanism for offshore wind power phase 3 (section development) after sufficient consultation with stakeholders. 15 GW of capacity will be rolled out in phases from 2026 to 2035. It is expected to steadily develop Taiwan’s offshore wind market and move towards an environmentally sustainable future.

With rapid offshore wind expansion and ambitious energy transition, Taiwan has the potential to become a leader in the Asia-Pacific region in the offshore wind industry. The UK government is investing in technology to bring more green energy into the UK grid system. Offshore wind is getting cheaper and more economically attractive every year, the UK is at the forefront of this innovation and the UK is doing its best to share this innovation with Taiwan.

Thirty British offshore wind companies have already been established in Taiwan, demonstrating strong confidence in Taiwan’s offshore wind market. The UK has the experience and commercial capabilities to help Taiwan build a strong developer supply chain that sets the global standard for offshore wind power. Utilizing new technologies such as floating offshore wind power will solidify Taiwan as a market leader in offshore wind power.

TSENG Wen-Sheng, Deputy Minister of Economy, said:

This roundtable served as an important platform for regular dialogue and cooperation on renewable energy between Taiwan and the UK. To achieve the goal of achieving 20% ​​renewable energy generation by 2025, Taiwan is working to accelerate the development of offshore wind farms. Under the global RE100 initiative, more and more Taiwanese companies are committed to the RE100 goal, which is driving domestic demand for clean energy. The Ministry of Economy will continue to expand renewable energy-related initiatives to supply domestic green power demand.

John Dennis, head of the UK office, said:

The UK office has a long history of cooperating with Taiwan in offshore wind power. We look forward to seeing how these relationships develop as Taiwan begins its energy transition. The industry is evolving as new technologies emerge. Over the next few years, we will strengthen our relationship with Taiwan by sharing these technologies and methods, helping Taiwan to become the pinnacle of offshore wind power in Asia.

Huub den Rooijen, Managing Director (Marine) of Crown Estate, UK Chairman of the 16th UK-Taiwan Renewable Energy Roundtable also said:

Great wind resources and strong government leadership have brought Taiwan to the premier league of offshore wind development. As in the UK, ongoing dialogue between industry and stakeholders is critical to creating favorable investment conditions and we are delighted to share our experience with Taiwan.

YU Cheng-Wei, director of Taiwan’s Energy Bureau, said:

I am delighted to continue organizing this roundtable meeting with the UK for the 16th time. We are also delighted to witness the signing of the MOU between CSBC Corporation Taiwan and Flotation Energy in the UK. We look forward to more Taiwan and UK companies to cooperate in the field of renewable energy in the future. Many government and industry representatives from both sides were invited to today’s meeting to present very insightful ideas and knowledge exchanges. The UK has always been an important partner for Taiwan to achieve its energy transition goals, and Taiwan is also working hard to expand the deployment of renewable energy and offshore wind. Therefore, we believe that there will be more cooperation opportunities for both sides to work together towards the goal of zero carbon emissions.

More Information To support the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry, two MOUs were signed between UK and Taiwanese organizations for further cooperation on technology development and health, safety and environment (HSE). they:

MOU on information exchange and cooperation on workplace health and safety between Taiwan Occupational Safety and Health Agency, Ministry of Labor and UK Health and Safety Agency.

An MOU between the Taiwan Labor Force Development Authority, the Ministry of Labor and the UK WorldSkills UK to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and achieve excellence in skills development.

The UK and Taiwan signed the 3rd UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue on 6 July 2021 to collaborate on UK-Taiwan carbon reduction pathways in the energy sector and host a series of energy innovation workshops focusing on floating offshore wind and hydrogen. Co-hosted. Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technology.

At the 3rd UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue, an MOU was signed between the UK Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) and the Taiwan Institute of Industrial Technology (ITRI) on offshore wind innovation projects and information exchange, opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. UK and Taiwan for renewable energy.

RE100 (Renewable Energy 100) is a global initiative that brings together the world’s most influential companies committed to 100% renewable power globally in the shortest possible timeframe (at least by 2050).

