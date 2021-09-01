



The former student, who had downloaded nearly 70,000 white supremacist documents and bomb-making instructions, escaped prison sentence with a tooth-shell after being told to read classic literature by Dickens, Austin, Shakespeare and Hardy.

QC Judge Timothy Spencer said Ben John, 21, from Lincoln, a former student at De Montport University in Leicester, must return to court every four months to test his reading. He was also sentenced to two years in prison and two years of probation.

Leicester Mercury reports that, according to Leicester Mercury, after his 18th birthday, John was identified as a terrorist and referred to a prevention program, but continued to download hateful right-wing documents. He also wrote outrage letters against homosexuals, immigrants and progressives.

On August 11, he was convicted by a jury for possessing information that could be useful in preparing for an act of terrorism that could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The judge who sentenced him in the Crown Court of Leicester concluded that his crime was likely a case of teenager folly and isolation.

He told John: You are a lonely person with few true friends. He said that John was very vulnerable to other people’s recruitment, but he didn’t think he was likely to do any harm.

After promising John that he would no longer study right-wing material, the judge went on to say: Austin? Pride, Prejudice, and Dickens begin with the story of two cities. Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Think of Hardy. Think of a trollop.

On January 4th you will tell me what you read and I will test you. I test you and if you think [lying to] I you will suffer.

He then told Johns’ attorney Harry Bentley: He was able to avoid imprisonment.

Along with probation, John received a five-year felony prevention order.

The court heard that John came to the attention of counterterrorism officers in 2018 after he wrote a letter claiming to be a member of the Lincolnshire fascist underground. Psychiatric evaluation.

But in April 2019, he copied more than 9,000 right-wing and terrorism documents to his computer’s hard drive, adding 2,600 a few months later in August 2019.

He was arrested in January 2020 and later charged with crimes under the Terrorism Act, including possession of combat documents, handmade weapons and explosives.

Lincolnshire Police said John became a member of the Far Right (XRW) online, a term used to refer to an activist who commits criminal activity motivated by a political or cultural point of view, such as racism or extreme nationalism.

He accumulated 67,788 documents by mass download to his hard drive, rich in white supremacist and anti-Semitic material.

As Spencer said: This content is disgusting to anyone who thinks right. This material relates primarily to the ideologies inspired by the Nazis, Fascists and Adolf Hitler. However, there was also a significant amount of more modern material that supported the far-right and white supremacist material.

Bentley told the judge: It was not a case of prosecution that he planned a terrorist attack.

He added. He was a young man wrestling with emotions. But he is clearly an intelligent young man and now he has greater insight.

He is never a lost cause and can lead a normal, pro-social life.

