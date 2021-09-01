US 285 could see security improvements if funding is there





Samsung stumbled with its first phones with foldable screens, but now, less than 3 years later, they are moving forward with 2 new foldable phones. They clearly fixed the issues and the two new offerings promise to be the best yet. I took the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for a test.

Great

The two new phones offer very different options. The Fold is the larger option, which folds up like a small book. The screen on the outside provides a full phone experience, similar to using a regular Galaxy phone. When you open it, the giant screen inside is similar to using a tablet. There is a slight crease in the middle where the screen folds, but what surprised me is how much you don’t notice when using the phone. The screen is so big that you can easily use 2 apps at the same time, browse the web while texting with a friend.

The selfie camera is hidden under the screen, it magically appears when you load the camera app. This under-screen camera takes decent photos, but the quality has clearly been sacrificed slightly for the ability to hide the lens under the screen. You will also notice a lower pixel resolution in the area where the camera is located. I like the cool factor, but I also wonder if the standard “cut out” hole for the camera is really a big deal in the first place.

Fold the Fold in half and the Fold 3’s utility shines. When using apps like Youtube, the video travels to the top half of the screen, much like a small laptop. It would be perfect for watching a movie on an airplane or making a zoom call for work. Close the phone completely and this video can then appear on the external screen.

This screen is thinner than a standard Galaxy screen but just as large. It runs the full Android interface on the outside of the phone so you can use the Fold 3 whether it’s closed or open. I think most people would spend the majority of their time using the phone in the closed position. Which begs the question, is the big one worth it?

Three 12-megapixel cameras on the rear deliver the high-quality Samsung camera experience we’ve come to expect. He takes great photos and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $ 1,800 and is available now from most major retailers, cell phone suppliers and direct from Samsung.

The little

On the small side is the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Think of the “classic clamshell phone format” that opens up to become a full-size touchscreen phone. The Flip 3 will bring back fond memories of flip phones, but doesn’t skimp on modern phone technology.

Let’s start with the exterior where a small screen gives you a quick overview of notifications. You can check notifications, time / date, control music playback, check alarms or add other widgets. I like this quick way to check the phone without opening the full phone screen. Personally, I think it might even help me control my constant phone addiction. (we all do, admit it!) I was a little disappointed that you couldn’t actually reply to a text message on this screen, only view it. With voice-to-text becoming so common, why not let me send a quick reply using my voice instead of forcing me to open the phone? Hopefully an update will add this option.

My favorite feature of the exterior display is the ability to take photos and videos without opening the screen. It uses the full camera sensors that are right next to the screen so that you get better quality images than what you get with most selfie cameras. Just another reason NOT to open the flip phone … love it!

Once you open the phone, you are given a nice full-size touchscreen. Like the larger Fold 3, there’s a slight crease in the middle of the screen where it folds, but you won’t even notice it. I expected to be annoyed by the crease but I didn’t mind at all. When the Flip is opened, you get the awesome Samsung Android experience that many of us have grown to love. The selfie camera isn’t as good as the outdoor cameras, but you still get a good 10MP shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s first foldable screen phone under $ 1,000. You can buy it right now from most major retailers, cell phone providers, and directly from Samsung.

So … would you buy it?

For me, the Fold is too big and costs too much. When closed it just feels bulky. If you carry a handbag it might not be a compromise, but for me there is no way I can pocket this. On top of that, $ 1,800 is a lot of money! It’s worth it, with the two large screens, but I don’t think I could personally afford that price.

That said, I’m 100% on board with the Flip 3. It’s the first foldable screen phone I’ve personally considered buying. It’s nice and compact when closed, offers just enough functionality in the closed position, and provides a great all-around phone experience when opened. At $ 1,000, the price isn’t crazy. I think Samsung has finally made it with the Flip 3!

