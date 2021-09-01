Charities come together to tackle health inequality





New members of the Health and Wellness Alliance ensure strong and diverse representation to reduce health inequalities 2 million per year to support members’ work People disproportionately affected by mental health conditions, autism and COVID-19 We will shape policies to protect vulnerable communities

As the government welcomes new members of the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) Health and Wellbeing Alliance, people’s voices and live experiences will continue to be at the center of health policy development and work to raise the UK standards.

Members, including Age UK, Barnardos, Homeless Link, Hospice UK, National Autistic Society and Samaritans, receive 2 million annual sponsorships and will work to improve health and reduce inequality across the UK.

The new 19 Alliance members will ensure strong representation across the widest range of experiences. They will represent the views of social workers and seniors, survivors of suicide, children and youth, people with learning disabilities and autism, people with mental health problems, the LGBTQ+ community and minority communities including refugees and gypsies, travelers and Romans . community.

For example, the pregnancy charity Tommys, which is leading a consortium of pregnant women and newborns, is making sure policy decisions reflect views from a maternal and child loss perspective ahead of a women’s health strategy launching later this year, while the British Red Cross represents all those affected. will do Those affected disproportionately by COVID-19, such as refugees and asylum seekers, have been affected by the crisis.

Health Minister Helen Watley said:

The Health and Wellness Coalition is one of the main ways to ensure that government policies are represented and reflected in diverse voices. Their insight is very important.

Over the past few years, members have made significant contributions to several important policy developments, including improving access to services for groups impacted by health inequalities and more recently providing a COVID-19 immunization campaign in all communities.

Renewed membership of 19 charities is a fantastic opportunity to continue to listen to the least represented voices and ensure that important health messages are delivered to those who have the greatest impact.

A new Health Promotion Office will also be launched later this year and will take the lead in national efforts to improve the nation’s health and close the gap.

The Health and Wellness Alliance is a key component of the Health and Wellness Program, and the Alliance has already helped shape policy decisions. Alliance work will continue to be paramount to protecting the most vulnerable communities and developing guidelines to communicate important public health announcements that affect them through direct communication.

British Red Cross Director of Policy and Advocacy Naomi Phillips:

The British Red Cross is proud to be a member of the Health and Wellness Alliance and works with partners in the legal and voluntary sectors to promote equality of access, experience and outcomes across health and social welfare systems.

COVID-19 has emphasized more than ever that where you are born, grow, live and work affects your health. Health inequality has been exposed and worsened over the past year. However, there are also new impetus to work across specialties and sectors to address this issue and its underlying factors. With new research focused on policy and practice change in partnership with the Alliance, the British Red Cross is committed to ensuring that people, wherever they are, and who are not in a gap, have access to the care and support they need. live.

Sarah Sweeney, Policy and Communications Manager for Friends, Families and Travelers, said:

We are delighted to be included in our renewed membership of the VCSE Health and Wellness Alliance. It is vital that decision makers in health and social work have the tools they need to address the often serious health inequalities that exist in our society. The HW Alliance has played an important role in making our health and social welfare systems more accessible and inclusive. We look forward to continuing this important work.

background information

Full members of the VCSE Health and Wellness Coalition 2021-2024 are:

Working with the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA), National Voices (acting as a coordinator) Age British Association of Mental Health Providers (Mental Health Providers Association, Mental Health Centers, Mental Health Foundation, Mind, National Survivor Users Network and Consortium), Rethink Mental Illness, Young Minds) Barnardos (Friends of the Horn Foundation, Womens Inclusive Team, Himmat, Consortium with QED Foundation, Communities Engage and Thrive Wellbeing Connect Services (formerly Ebony Peoples Association) African Community School (ACS), Minaret Community Center , Approachable Parenting, Association of Muslim Schools UK, Education and Skills Development Group, Muslim Youth Helpline, Somali Community Parent Association, Somali Development Services, Mindful Peak Performance) British Institute for Learning Disabilities (Bild) ) British Red Cross ers Partnership (consortium with Carers UK and Carers Trust) Clinks FaithAction Friends, Families and Travelers (consortium with Roma Support Group) Good Things Foundation Homeless Link (consortium with Homeless Link, Groundswell, Pathway) Hospice UK (Hospice UK, Consortium with Marie Curie) , Together for Sho rt Life, National Beavement Alliance) LGBT Foundation (consortium with LGBT Foundation and LGBT Consortium – other partners include various VCSE organizations) Locality (consortium with Locality and Power to Change) National Autistic Society (Complex Needs Consortium with National Autistic Society) , Sense, VoiceAbility, Embracing Complexity) Racial Equality Foundation Samaritans (consortium with Samaritans National Suicide Prevention Alliance, Support After Suicide Partnership, We Are With You Tommys (consortium with Tommys, Sands, National Maternity Voices, The Pregnancy and Baby Charities Network); Five X More CIC, Muslim Womens Network UK and LGBT Mummies Tribe)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charities-unite-to-tackle-health-inequalities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos