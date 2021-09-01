For Putin, the US incursion into Afghanistan only ended in tragedy





MOSCOW, September 1 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the US military intervention in Afghanistan had only resulted in tragedies and loss of life on all sides and showed that it was impossible to impose foreign values ​​on other nations.

Speaking to teenagers at an educational institution in the Russian Far East, Putin made it clear that he considered the American approach to a country once invaded by the Soviet Union was deeply flawed.

“The American forces have been present in this territory for 20 years and for 20 years have tried (…) to civilize the people who live there, to inculcate their own norms and standards of life in the broadest sense of the term, including in matters of the political organization of society, ”Putin said.

“The result is nothing but tragedy and loss of life for those who did it, the United States, and more for the people who live in the territory of Afghanistan. The result is nil, otherwise negative in every way. “

The last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday and US President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday of the end of an era of major military operations to remake other countries. Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses schoolchildren and students during a Knowledge Day meeting at the All-Russian “Ocean” Children’s Center in Vladivostok, Russia, September 1, 2021. Sputnik / Evgeny Paulin / Kremlin via REUTERS

The exit of the United States is a security puzzle for Moscow, which sees neighboring former Soviet Central Asia as part of its southern defensive flank and fears the spread of radical Islamism.

Moscow has reinforced its military base in Tajikistan, Afghanistan’s neighbor, and its forces are organizing a month of exercises near the border.

Although some Russian state media reveled in what they called a catastrophic US geopolitical failure, the jubilation was tempered by the fact that the Soviet Union was also forced to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in 1989 after a decade of fighting there.

Russian security chiefs have made it clear that they are deeply concerned about a possible spillover of instability in Central Asia, the possible infiltration of extremists into the wider region, including Russia, and of Afghan drug production.

Putin, who previously said Moscow had learned from the Afghan debacle of the Soviet Union and had no intention of deploying troops there, said it was important to take history into account. , the culture and the philosophy of life of people like Afghans. when dealing with them.

“It is not possible to impose anything on them from the outside,” Putin said.

