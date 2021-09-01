UK Enters Next Stage of Fleet Solid Support Competition





The winning bids for the Competitive Procurement Phase (CPP) design contracts initially amounted to approximately $5 million each, indicating that the Fleet Solid Support competition has successfully moved to the next level.

The contract, negotiated with the industry by Defense Equipment and Support, a procurement agency for the Department of Defense, fulfills the UK government’s commitment to proceed with the design and construction of the FSS vessel to support the Royal Navy’s Carrier Task Group. The final manufacturing contract is awarded to a UK company acting alone or as part of a consortium.

Welcoming the news with industry leaders at the CPP kick off event, Defense Minister and Shipyard Tsar Ben Wallace said:

As we begin the next chapter in this British shipbuilding success story, British companies are proud to take on the challenge of the Fleet Solid Support competition.

I hope all our competitors and we work to realize a program that will provide ships essential to British security and important jobs and skills.

The contract allows the bidder to develop a design proposal, and the next step will be looking for details on how to meet the program’s broader delivery requirements. By evaluating these offers, we will select a preferred bidder and enter into a manufacturing contract.

The FSS competition will provide value while maximizing the social value contribution that shipbuilding can make to the UK, including encouraging investment in domestic shipyards while the Royal Fleet Auxiliary delivers the vessels needed to support the Royal Navy. It’s ongoing to balance needs. .

The promise of this critical capability is outlined in a Defense Command report released earlier this year and is supported by a 24 billion increase in the defense budget over the next four years. FSS ships will increase the ability and development of carrier strike groups to operate globally by replenishing storage and ammunition.

The four consortia that have signed the CPP contract are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Larsen & Toubro including British company Leidos Innovations. Serco /Damen, including the British company Serco. Team Resolute, which includes British companies Harland & Wolff and BMT. Team UK, which includes British companies Babcock and BAE Systems.

